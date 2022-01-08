The photo of Sara Carbonero’s past where she is mistaken for Angelina Jolie

Sara carbonero just a few hours ago it revolutionized social networks by publishing a photograph from years ago on his Instagram account, where he has more than 3.1 million followers.

Apparently Chickadee he’s been searching his trunk of memories and he wanted to share his great find with all his followers. This is a photograph in which it is seen from the front and undoubtedly highlights its remarkable beauty. Sara has titled the snapshot: “Just remember”.

Accompanying the snapshot he has rescued a quote from the novelist James baldwin: “The challenge is in the moment; the time is always now”. The manchegaIn addition, he took advantage of this publication to congratulate his followers on Three Kings Day by means of a ‘hashtag’.

In a matter of minutes, the photograph went viral, causing a great stir in the networks as some of the users have been particularly struck by a detail of the snapshot. And, many have agreed on the same thing, ensuring that They do not recognize the journalist in the photo and have even highlighted her great resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

The image reached more than 78,7 thousand likes and 721 comments, among which were: “You don’t look like you in this photo. What’s more, I see you better now”; ” Can you be more beautiful? Angelina what …? Sara Carbonero !!! ”; I do not recognize you in this image “;” Impressive Sara !! Beautiful! “;” What a beauty! “; ”Oysters .. You don’t look like you! How weird .. No? “;”You look good in all the photos dear Sara, but here you already outgrow yourself! “.

