the novelty of WhatsApp will make your life easier when you receive messages

This new feature is now available to users of the beta version of WhatsApp 2.22.1.1 on iOS 15.

Over the past year, WhatsApp launched a large number of functions in its mobile applications, many of which reached the messaging app almost without realizing it, and now, just started the year, the instant messaging client owned by Meta has just released a new feature that will make your life easier when you receive messages: profile photos in notifications.

Profile photos arrive in WhatsApp notifications

The guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo have discovered that some users of the beta version of WhatsApp 2.22.1.1 on iOS 15 They already have the latest news from the messaging client available: system notifications now include profile photos of users who send you a message.

As you can see in the screenshot that we leave you below these lines, WhatsApp has included the profile photos in the notifications you receive on your iPhone, which means that when a user sends you a message through a private chat or through a group you will see their profile picture in the lock screen notificationAccording to the source consulted, this new function is only available in iOS 15 and not in previous versions of Apple software because it uses the iOS 15 APIs.

If you have an iPhone with iOS 15 and the beta of WhatsApp installed and you have not yet received this new feature, do not worry because the messaging client plans to activate this feature for more WhatsApp accounts very soon.

As this is a function in development, it is possible that this function still does not work correctly and that we have to wait for future updates to improve those little bugs.

At the moment, this new functionality is only available to some users of the iOS beta, but, as usual, it will not take long to reach the Beta of WhatsApp for Android.

