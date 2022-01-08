The new Ben Affleck movie on Amazon Prime that will inspire you and make you LOVE to read

Ben affleck, will premiere a new film titled “The Tender Bar”, in the company of Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Loyd and George Clooney, in which he promises to leave streaming platform users obsessed with reading.

The film talks about the memoirs of the writer JR Moehringer, narrated from the perspective of a boy who falls in love at an early age with reading.

These memoirs tell what it is like to discover oneself going through page after page of literature, with which he promises to captivate viewers.

The 49-year-old actor commented during an interview taken up by Millennium, that he loved playing the character of “JR Moehringer” in this movie and that he is very excited for his fans to see the end result.

“Yes, it was beautiful. Playing a character who not only values ​​but understands well the things that are important to me. Treasure and understand the power and importance of being present in the lives of young people. Support and encourage them. And also the love of language, of literature, of telling stories. That is something that I already like a lot and it was not like when I made a movie like The Way Back, where I was a basketball coach, a sport that I don’t know much about, so I had to do my research. Learn. This was something that suited me very well. Like putting on my favorite pair of shoes, because I love writing and reading. I have my father, whom I can thank for that, as the character of JR has his uncle Charlie “

In addition, he stressed the importance of expressing the love of reading to new generations.

“Yes, it is, and it is also a story for a time when we have been separated from each other, locked in our houses in some way or another. And we must be afraid of each other, wear masks, think things like : “Oh no, this person could hit me with a disease.” People no longer want to be separated, you know? We want to be in communities. Loving each other, expressing ourselves. These times have been complex; obviously many people, including me, have sick a lot; and particularly for the children, they were saved from the worst of the covid in biological terms, but psychologically, mentally and emotionally they are the ones who suffer the most from being locked up at home. Because they are kept away from other people. ” Affleck.

The film is already available on the Amazon Prime video platform, so if you are an Amazon Prime user, you cannot miss this exquisite premiere.