The movie that was a commercial failure and is now a hit on Netflix

The arrival of Netflix It undoubtedly revolutionized the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that the streaming service has managed to “resuscitate” despite the fact that they were a resounding commercial failure when they were released in film or television.

This happened again in the last days with the movie ‘Amnesia’ (Backtrace), an action movie that was released in 2018 and which did not do well. However, the film seems to have found its audience since its arrival on Netflix, as it quickly became one of the most watched on the streaming platform.

“Twenty million dollars disappeared. These thieves are not going to let amnesia get in their way,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film tells the story of the only surviving thief of a violent robbery of an armored vehicle, who is extracted from a high security facility and is administered an experimental drug so that he can remember what happened.

‘Amnesia‘was directed by Brian A. Miller and stars Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Guzman, Matthew Modine, Meadow Williams, Christopher McDonald and Colin Egglesfield, among others. The film is getting its long-awaited rematch in NetflixAs when it debuted in 2018, it grossed just $ 490,000 worldwide.

Yes OK ‘Amnesia‘was not well received by critics at the time, the audience of Netflix It seems to have given him a new opportunity with his arrival on the streaming platform.

The film currently ranks as the fifth most viewed film in Netflix all over the world, but in several countries it has ranked as the film most chosen by subscribers to enjoy during the weekend.

