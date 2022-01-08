The movie that was a commercial failure and is now a hit on Netflix

The arrival of Netflix It undoubtedly revolutionized the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that the streaming service has managed to “resuscitate” despite the fact that they were a resounding commercial failure when they were released in film or television.

This happened again in the last days with the movie ‘Amnesia’ (Backtrace), an action movie that was released in 2018 and which did not do well. However, the film seems to have found its audience since its arrival on Netflix, as it quickly became one of the most watched on the streaming platform.

