The latest from Samsung is this portable ‘Freestyle’ projector you’ll want to buy

Like everything presented at CES in Las Vegas, it’s going to be very expensive, but without a doubt The Freestyle is Samsung’s boldest portable entertainment solution.

We love the Las Vegas CES. As every year, the North American fair helps us face a new exercise with maximum energy, discovering also countless products the sea of ​​interesting from practically all manufacturers, but also almost always with hugely high prices.

The latter is more than likely to happen with this projector The Freestyle that Samsung has featured us at the Consumer Electronics Show, and that has become in its own right the boldest portable entertainment device that has never left the offices of the South Korean giant.

In fact, it is that as SamMobile colleagues told us, this hybrid between portable projector and smart speaker is presented as a comprehensive solution for both entertainment and productivity, with a differential design that will allow you to operate in different modes to sell itself as the most versatile projector on the market.

Samsung presents at CES 2022 its new projector ‘The Freestyle’, a hybrid device never seen before that will allow us to enjoy a screen between 30 and 100 inches with integrated smart speaker and Smart TV functions on the move.

That’s how it is The Freestyle, and this is all you can do with it

To begin with, in the design of the new Samsung portable projector stands out a 180 degree hinge that will allow to operate the projector in different positions and with different purposes, from straightforward entertainment at home to in a meeting using it as a projector to use on any surface.

It is a very versatile device, and Samsung itself has shown a lot of functionalities: ambient lighting lamp, sign mode, pre-rendered scenes or photo gallery, and a long etcetera that we will now go through.

In fact, it is interesting to start with that option of ambient lamp that few will imagine in a projector, and that it works fitting a lens cap and installing an E26 bulb on the device, as shown in the video below:

All in The Freestyle It is interesting, and it is that its design allows it to operate at different angles and placed on multiple surfaces or supports, being able to project a screen of between 30 inches and 100 inches diagonally with the possibility of scaling and moving the image, as well as allowing projections on walls or tables of any color.

The projector itself self-calibrates by detecting its surroundings, something that will be interesting to see as it would be the first implementation of its kind in the industry.

The Freestyle can project screens between 30 and 100 inches on surfaces of different colors, not just white, although we will love to see how that automatic calibration works that they promise from Samsung.

As if this were not enough, the device it also works like a conventional Smart TV, and it is that in its internal memory it has a proprietary operating system that has the main applications of streaming of contents like Netflix or Prime Video. Samsung has also shown a feature that lets you mirror and project content played on a nearby TV, something that is surely closed to the Samsung ecosystem and its own televisions.

Finally, the South Korean giant claims that The Freestyle can be worn to outdoor parties and any other event, although we must bear in mind that we will need a power outlet as a battery has not been included, given the high consumption of devices of this type that would raise too much price, weight and dimensions without achieving a fairly logical and usable autonomy.

Samsung The Freestyle, prices and launch

As always the worst part is in the announcement of availability and costs of the device, because at CES in Las Vegas have not been revealed neither one nor the other information concisely.

We know that The Freestyle will be available in the first semester of 2022 in selected markets, including Spain – it is in fact already listed on its official website – although there is no specific date or an indicative price for now … It sure won’t be cheap!

