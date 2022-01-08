The iPhone 14 might not be the most important device Apple launches in 2022

The year 2022 may be crucial for Apple, a new device could completely outshine the iPhone 14.

The year 2022 may be one of the most important in recent Apple history, and that is precisely related to a device that would not be the iPhone 14. Over the past few years, the iPhone has positioned itself as the Apple’s flagship device, the one that leads the way and the one that generates the most profits for the Cupertino company.

All the rumors seem to indicate that we will see a new device in the Apple catalog in 2022, a device that could shape the future of the company. In mid-2022, at Apple’s developer conference, the company could present your mixed reality glasses, which would combine virtual reality with augmented reality.

We don’t know very well how Apple wants to position this device, although we can see that this type of technology is what Apple is going to bet on throughout this decade.

Apple’s most important device in 2022 would not be an iPhone, it would be glasses

It is true that first, this device It will not outsell the iPhone, but it could do so in impact. It is only the first stone for a post-smartphone world, and in a few years we may remember 2022 for the presentation of these Apple Glass, just as we now remember 2007 as the year of the presentation of the iPhone.

This first virtual and augmented quality device from Apple can lay the foundations of an Apple Glass that completely replaces the iPhone, or even the Apple Watch as well. Apple is playing a lot with this device, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

Apple Glass: new rumors of the revolutionary device that Apple will present in 2022

Most rumors indicate that we will see this device in the middle of this year, it can probably be presented at WWDC 22022 in June. However, it will not be for several years when Apple has a real alternative that can replace the iPhone.

