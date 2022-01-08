The huge success of ‘Yellowstone’ makes Kevin Costner one of the highest paid television actors of all time

‘Yellowstone’ has become the most unexpected television phenomenon in recent years. The end of its fourth season has been the most watched episode of the series so far and also the most watched of a cable television series since 2017. Its success seems to have no limits and it has benefited greatly. Kevin Costner.

The actor began his journey in the series charging $ 500,000 per episode, a most respectable figure that made it clear that he was an essential piece for ‘Yellowstone’. That amount has been increasing throughout the seasons and by the fourth season he pocketed the amount of $ 1.2 million per chapter.

With that he does not give him to be the highest paid actor on television today, since, for example, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon They charge a whopping 2 million dollars per episode of ‘The Morning Show’, but they do earn one of the highest paid in the history of television, a list curiously led by the actresses of the Apple TV + series.

Not many performers have reached the figure of a million dollars per episode, but even fewer have managed to overcome it. Best of all for Costner, he is currently in renewal phase of his contract for an inevitable fifth season and everything indicates that his salary is going to increase even more.

Let it know, the record for a male interpreter today it is in the 1.8 million that Charlie sheen He went on to win per episode of ‘Two and a Half Men’ during the show’s eighth season, will Costner manage to reach that amount? It does not seem easy, but we will have to be careful.

Via | Screen rant