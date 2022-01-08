The high cost for Emma Watson of ‘Harry Potter’ that now comes to the fore at the reunion

The popular actress, who played Hermione Granger for 10 years, had her difficult moments in the series

Fans of magic and potterheads are in luck. The January 1, 2022 “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” has been released, an HBO MAX special on the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the series.

For a long time, it has been speculated if we could see any new Harry Potter series or project, since 10 years have passed since the premiere of the last installment. But the only thing we’ve had has been the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga. And it is clear that it does not work. The fans want more, and most of all, we want to see the original trio reunited again. So this Harry Potter special, which has brought together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, has been something perfect for fans.

And the special has not been without incredible news that we did not have.… or that they had been rumored for a long time among fans of the saga. The most surprising have revolved around the actress Emma Watson, who has opened up on the channel about what it meant for her to shoot the saga. Not only has he confessed that he had feelings for his co-star Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy) but he almost left the saga out of exhaustion.

The exhaustion of Emma Watson

“You were considering retiring, I’ve never talked to you about it.” Rupert Grint says to an excited Emma Watson. David Yates, director of the fifth installment, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix‘, he thought he understood the moment Emma was going through. “Daniel had Rupert. But Emma had no one. She was the only girl ”.

Emma Watson explains that she went through a huge bump during the filming of that fifth installment and confirms that she thought about leaving everything. “At times I felt alone. I think i was scared. Yes, I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like I reached a tipping point where you said: this is forever” explains the actress. Fame hit us big“. But Emma Watson was not the only one to feel that way about the Harry Potter cast. “I had moments when I thought about what it would be like if I quit,” confesses Rupert Grint.

Even Daniel Radcliffe, the protagonist of the saga, also thought about leaving. “We never talk about it. I suppose that We went at our own pace, we were in the moment. I don’t know it happened to us that, probably, we were in similar moments! ”. Luckily none of them ended up leaving it! Especially thanks to the warmth of the fans, who fervently wished that they did well, both in the saga, and in life. The potterheads have always been a very supportive fandom for their stars, and they showed it at the lowest point of Emma and her co-stars.