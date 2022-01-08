The Golden Globes are reluctant to stop being a benchmark and fight for its validity

Since a group of Los Angeles-based foreign journalists began handing out the Golden Globes in a modest ceremony at 20th Century Fox studios in 1944, there has not been a single year the ceremony has been interrupted, beyond wars. , union conflicts or political instability. However, the stars were not always present. In January 2008, after the striking scriptwriters threatened to picket the actors so they couldn’t get to the Beverly Hilton hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) decided to suspend the screening. party but announced the awards anyway in a discreet act in which the then Mexican president of the organization, Jorge Cámara, simply read the names of the lucky ones before a few present.

That explains why, despite the pandemic and the boycott suffered by the most powerful players in the industry, the HFPA will deliver them today in a private event in which there will be no red carpet or after parties and of which only You will be able to see, in delayed, some fragments.

They will be delivered in a private act in which there will be no red carpet or after parties and of which only some fragments can be seen, delayed

Starting at 6:00 p.m. in California, 3 in the morning in Barcelona, ​​without the presence of stars or nominees, the journalistic entity will announce those who will win the Golden Globe between intervals in which it will highlight how it has distributed 44 million euros among some 70 cultural institutions over 25 years.

There will also be a space to talk about the coalition it has established with the most powerful African-American entity in the United States, the NAACP, to promote diversity in Hollywood, one of the ways in which the HFPA has responded to the accusations of the Los Angeles Times. for not having, in the previous edition, no black member. Despite the attempts of a rival organization, the Critics Choice, which mostly represents the national press and which has tried to displace the Globes even moving to the same date after the NBC network announced that it would not broadcast them this year. There is no doubt that what until recently was considered the second most important award in cinema has not lost its validity.

Read also

Those who win tonight can start an unstoppable streak that may be crowned with an Oscar. Kristen Stewart is the favorite to triumph for best actress for Spencer, and Will Smith for best actor for The Williams Method. But in other categories doubts abound. Will Licorice Pizza win best comedy or musical, or will that award go to West Side story? Will the Globe for Best Drama go to Belfast or The Power of the Dog? Will Paolo Sorrentino win the award for best foreign film or can Pedro Almodóvar surprise with Parallel Mothers?

On television, the favorite appears to be Succession, although Netflix sensation of the year, The Squid Game, could eventually defeat her, while Kate Winslet, a perennial favorite at the Golden Globes, seems destined to win for best actress in a miniseries. by Mare of Easttown. Those who choose to stay up to learn the answers before anyone else can find out on the HFPA website, www.goldenglobes.com