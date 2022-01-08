The Golden Globes are delivered this Sunday, January 9, without guests

The Golden Globes it will be a private event this year with no live broadcast, organizers said, as they prepare to hold a shortened ceremony Sunday without a red carpet with celebrities following last year’s controversy.

The dramas The power of the dog Y Belfast They lead the nominations with seven applications each. Winners will be announced online.

Last year, the NBC network abandoned its plans to televise the event after criticism received by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for the annual film and television awards, one of the most important before the Oscars.

The Association was criticized for a lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions about whether close relationships with film studios might have influenced the choice of nominees and winners.

In October, the Association said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are black, excelsior.com.mx said.

“We will provide real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and on our social media,” said the organizers on the official Golden Globes Twitter page.