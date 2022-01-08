The Dragon Ball character that Tom Holland could play in a live-action

The actor who has played Spider-Man for just under ten years is one of the audience’s favorites. His next job will be in Uncharted, along with Mark Wahlberg.

Tom holland began to be Spider-man from the hand of Captain America: Civil War in 2016, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduced him as the friendly neighbor who had been discovered and sponsored by Tony Stark. With Spider-Man: No way home closed the bow of the Peter parker adolescent to give way to the more adult, who may occupy the role of leader that he once had Hombre de Hierro, but so far, it is not known when he could return. Therefore, it is possible to think of other projects in which the actor could be involved.

This year, for example, one of the great bets of Sony Y PlayStation: Uncharted. The movie inspired by the acclaimed video game saga clearly inspired by Indiana Jones will have Mark Wahlberg in the role of Sully, the mentor of Nate drake (Holland), in a mega production that promises a lot and in the previews, he has already made it clear that he will keep in mind the character’s journey in the world of gaming.

In the future, it is not clear what the next step of Tom holland outside of Marvel but some are excited to take it to the world of anime. More precisely, it talks about the possibilities of seeing him as one of the iconic characters of Dragon ball, the production created by Akira toriyama which became one of the world hits of the 90s, with animated series, movies and video games.

The person in charge of planting the seed for this character was the designer @salvamakoto, who in his account Instagram published a drawing inspired by Spider-Man: No way home about how the Peter parker from the end of the movie if it were a character from Toriyama. The resemblance to Gohan, the son of Goku, it became clear. Therefore, it would not be strange if a stream of posts begins to circulate that suggest him as the protagonist of some potential live-action from Dragon ball.

Marvel actor with real chances to star in Dragon Ball

In the current context, where representativeness is an issue that is not negotiated, it would be strange if a Holland to give life to a character with oriental features. In this sense, if you have to think of a more possible alternative, both because of your physical appearance and because of your talent in martial arts, that person is Simu liu. The protagonist of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings He is an expert in action scenes and some time ago he was shown on networks as a potential interpreter of Goku, which clearly seems to fit perfectly.