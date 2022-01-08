The dazzling display of cinema in the 2022 season | Culture

If it weren’t for the elongated omicron shadow that has already forced the Sundance and Rotterdam festivals to take place online, and which threatens the Berlinale in February, moviegoers would be rubbing their hands. There are still many titles in stock from 2020 and last year, and the shootings have multiplied in recent months, with which the menu that is displayed for this season dazzles in quantity and quality.

And what is valid for world cinema is also valid for Spanish: there are proposals for all palates, films of all genres, films whose creators cross their fingers for the public to discover and enjoy them. Because the market for digital platforms is on the rise and cinema in theaters in Europe is recovering viewers as before the covid-19; however, Spanish cinemas continue without the audience filling them.

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, in ‘Licorice Pizza’

A first quarter of great titles for the Oscars

With an eye on the Oscars ceremony (to be held, if the omicron wave has passed, on March 27, after the nominations were read on February 8), many premieres hit Spanish theaters throughout this period. first trimester. Probably, here are the titles that will finish in the Hispanic lists of the best of 2022, after having entered those of other countries in 2021. Titles like Belfast, Kenneth Branagh, who recalls his childhood in black and white in the 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland, in socially and economically tumultuous times; Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth film, a masterpiece illustrating life’s first loves and adventures in California’s San Fernando Valley — across the Los Angeles mountains — in 1973; The Williams method, with Will Smith clamoring for the Oscar for best actor as Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, or The alley of lost souls by Guillermo del Toro, which recovers the novel of love and perdition by William Lindsay Gresham, which takes place in the world of traveling circus fairs and which in 1947 already had a first adaptation with Tyrone Power (now it is Bradley Cooper’s turn).

An image of ‘Drive My Car’ by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

Among the non-Anglo-Saxon films that can enter several categories of the Oscars, and that arrive in Spain these weeks, the Japanese one stands out Drive My Car, adaptation of a story by Haruki Murakami made by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, and which was the best film screened at Cannes 2021; Norwegian comedy The worst person in the worldby Joachim Trier, starring a 20-year-old looking for her place in the world; the danish Flee, an animated documentary that reveals the secret that an Afghan immigrant hides in Copenhagen, and the Iranian A hero, by Asghar Farhadi, a suffocating drama, the material that the double winner of the Hollywood statuette handles like no one else. In addition, during these weeks the last winner of the Venice festival will also be premiered, The event, of the French Audrey Diwan, and the Spanish They came at night by Imanol Uribe, which illustrates the true story of Lucia, the only witness in the massacre of the Jesuits in El Salvador in 1989.

Almudena Amor, in ‘La abuela’.

Launching since 2020

There are a handful of titles that have suffered delays in their releases due to the different waves of covid-19, such as the thriller zombie that takes place in the Civil War Malnazidos, by Alberto de Toro and Javier Ruiz Caldera, who came to inaugurate the 2020 Sitges festival; The grandmother, by Paco Plaza, uneasy thriller familiar written by Carlos Vermut; Live is Life, a Blue summer in Galicia directed by Dani de la Torre and screenplay by Albert Espinosa; Venicephrenia, terror in the most famous carnival in the world from the hand of Alex de la Iglesia, and Morbius, with Jared Leto as a vampire in a film that has had up to seven date changes. All of them are already waiting in the rooms.

Rabah Nait Oufella, in ‘Arthur Rambo’.

France, the safe bet

In France, 50 comedies are released every season that qualify as “the best of the year”, true, but they are also capable of launching titles that are overwhelming for their quality: as examples, Arthur Rambo, another jewel of Laurent Cantet, on how social networks can destroy lives in a few hours (or the triumph of the culture of cancellation); the fascinating On a Normandy dock second feature film as director of the writer Emmanuele Carrère, winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature; An uneasy love a love drama with which the Belgian Joachim Lafosse confirms his ability for this genre; Claire Denis’ double with Feu (in your mother tongue) Y The Stars at Noon (in English), and Paris, 13th arrondissement, youthful loves in the 21st century told by Jacques Audiard and co-written by Céline Sciamma. By the way, Audiard will shoot this year in Mexico Emilia Pérez, a musical starring a drug dealer who changes sex to haggle his past.

Image of ‘Alcarràs’.

The Spanish harvest

After the confinement, numerous Spanish filmmakers threw themselves to shoot or finish their prepandemic projects. For this reason, this harvest of 2022 is full of prestigious names and very interesting projects, which will be released as they find their spaces in the festival calendar. They are there Alcarràs, Carla Simón, who has gone through a difficult filming due to the pandemic and because she is temporarily adjusting to the peach harvest; So you, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a thriller in the deep Galicia; Model 77, Alberto Rodríguez, the escape in 1977 from the Barcelona prison of 45 prisoners; On the margins, directorial debut of Juan Diego Botto, with Luis Tosar and Penélope Cruz; The fourth passenger, another premiere by Alex de la Iglesia; The maternal, the second film by Pilar Palomero (The girls); Manticore, by Carlos Vermut; Tadeo Jones 3: Curse of the Mummy, by Enrique Gato, or God’s crooked lines, by Oriol Paulo with Bárbara Lennie and Eduard Fernández.

Jonás Trueba also premieres his new drama, You have to come see her; Cesc Gay returns to his episodic narratives with Stories not to tell; Paco León makes his own version of The Wizard of Oz in Rainbow, starring singer Dora Postigo (the daughter of Bimba Bosé and Diego Postigo); Félix Viscarret adapts in Don’t look into my eyes the novel by Juan José Millás From the shadows; Eduardo Casanova has counted in his risky Pity with Ana Polvorosa, Ángela Molina and Macarena Gómez; And we will have to be attentive to three possible participants in the next Cannes festival: Wild sunflowers, by Jaime Rosales; Bora Bora, with Albert Serra in French Polynesia, and One year, one night reconstruction of the attack in the Parisian theater Bataclan by Isaki Lacuesta. In addition, three bets that will make people talk on their festival journey: Little pig, by Carlota Pereda; Inmotep, by Julián Génisson, and Water, by Elena López Riera, with Bárbara Lennie.

Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez, in ‘Modelo 77’. July vergne



Superheroes and blockbusters

There are the locomotives of the box office, the films that will amass millions of dollars around the world: the territory of sagas, sequels, comic characters … and Tom Cruise, who presents a double: Top Gun: Maverick Y Mission: Impossible 7 (By the way, he is finishing the eighth). Robert Pattinson debuts as The Dark Knight in The Batman, and in this section Marvel / DC will arrive Aquaman and The Lost Kindom; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; The Flash (with Maribel Verdú as self-sacrificing mother of the speedy hero), Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness Y Thor: Love and Thunder (with the guarantee of Taika Waititi at the address).

Image from ‘Avatar 2’.

Among the titles designed to rob the bank will take the screens of theaters and platforms Downton Abbey: The New Age, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets; Death on the Nile (Branagh repeats with Hercule Poirot); Elvis (biopic of the rocker by the hand of Baz Luhrmann); Blonde (other biopic, this one by Marilyn Monroe, with Ana de Armas and directed by Andrew Dominik); Jurassic World: Dominion; Pixar delves into its greatest hits with Lightyear; Kitbag, el Ridley Scott’s Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix as the French Emperor; the animated version of Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro; The Gray Man, one of spies led by the Russo brothers … And if the stars align, we will finally see Avatar 2, by James Cameron, on December 16, 13 years after the first.

Authors, authors

The review ends with the premieres of filmmakers for which the great festivals will be hit and who will be in the awards race of the 2022/2023 season. From classics of European auteur cinema such as the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things, a love drama in Victorian times), the Italians Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) and Pietro Marcello (L’envol), or the Swede Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness). From the Spanish-American world will arrive the new works of the Argentine Lisandro Alonso (the ambitious Eureka) and the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu (Bard, on contemporary Mexico). And the Korean Park Chan-wook has finished the thriller Decision to Leave.

Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, in ‘The Fabelmans’.

American cinema is loaded with titles directed by renowned creators. Well born on the margins more indies or under the cover of Hollywood studios (the majors), the Viking epic will be released The man from the north, by Robert Eggers; TÁR, Todd Field, the story of the first female conductor; The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, who dives into the life of his parents; Armageddon Times, with James Gray in the New York borough of Queens in the 1980s; Crimes of the Future, a futuristic inquiry by David Cronenberg; Asteroid City, the pseudowéstern shot in Spain by Wes Anderson, and Showing Up, the misadventures of an artist as seen by Kelly Reichardt.

Terrence Malick could premiere The Last Planet, about the life of Jesus; Richard Linklater has already finished his new endeavor in animation, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure; Ira Sachs bets on drama in Passages; Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the two journalists from The New York Times that started the first reports about #MeToo in She Said, of the German Maria Schrader; Noah Baumbach adapts Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise (Background noise); Damian Chazelle returns to the cinema with Babylon, that takes place in the golden Hollywood of the fifties; David Fincher could reach Netflix at the end of the year with The Killer, adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel … and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro meet again thanks to Martin Scorsese in Killers of The Flower Moon, that tells of the FBI investigation, in Oklahoma in 1920, of the murders of the Osage Indians, massacred for the oil that was on their lands, which was already related in the book The killers of the moon by David Grann.