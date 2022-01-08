The curious and surprising looks of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter

The life story of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt began in a very peculiar way, and not only because it was the daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. And it is that this teenager of only 15 years, managed to overcome various obstacles and became a symbol of struggle and security for many young people of the same age.

But to delve into the details, we must go back to the beginning, precisely to May 27, 2006, the date on which it came to the world. However, his birth did not occur in U.Sbut in a private hospital Namibia to be away from the press, and her cesarean delivery was accompanied by Angelina’s doctor, who assisted her throughout the pregnancy and traveled from Los Angeles to be in the most special moment.

What’s more, Shiloh became the first biological daughter of the ex-marriage, despite the fact that both had already become parents by adopting Maddox (from Cambodia), Pax (from Vietnam) and Zahara (from Ethiopia), and later they came to the family the twins Knox and Vivienne (who were born in France and were the result of their relationship).

But with the passage of time, the young woman became more popular and became the covers of magazines and news portals, after Brad announced in 2008, while having an interview with the renowned Oprah, that her daughter had made the decision to wear boy’s clothes and that she asked to be called John instead of Shiloh as she perceived herself as a boy.

This choice was quickly granted by her parents who strongly supported her position and accompanied her to buy suits and clothing in children’s stores, in addition to giving her the absolute freedom to choose her clothes for the red carpets that she attended in the company of her family.

That is why, that she was shown throughout the months and the different events she attended, in addition to being photographed in her daily life, wearing dark-toned cargo pants, oversized jumpsuits from different and well-known sports brands, she chose cut her hair super short and ditched dresses and makeup.

“He likes suits. He wears a tie, jacket and pants. He likes to dress like a boy. He wants to be like a child. We had to cut his hair. Likes to wear men’s things. She thinks he is like one of her brothers. Brad and I are not going to tell you how you should act or how you should feel. May she find her place “, had declared Angelina in an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2010.

This is how Shiloh, who was born away from the cameras, became the center of reporters’ attention and became an icon of the LGBTIQ + movement, showing herself as she felt and wanted, abandoning prejudices and bad looks.

But after the separation of the actors in 2016, the young woman changed her style again and showed a resounding transformation by leaving her golden hair long and choosing clothes that, despite being loose, highlight her figure more, such as high-waisted Oxford pants, and short jumpsuits that expose your navel.

In addition, she became the center of attention in recent weeks when she went to the red carpet of the premiere of Eternals, the new Marvel movie that stars Jolie, and participated in the event with an old dress of her mother that she redesigned In order to promote her passion for caring for the environment, she added thin straps and combined them with white sandals.

This decision to use more feminine garments, not only surprised the entire press, but also her fans who supported her through the world of social networks and made it clear that what one chooses as clothing does not define personality or perception. of their own identity.

