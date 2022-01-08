The Cruz Azul news today: The mega commission that Romo’s agent was asking for

January 07, 2022 · 17:16 hs

The reinforcements things calm down, not with them the actuality of the Cruz Azul Sports Club, which is preparing the debut of MX League against the Xolos from Tijuana, where you could see the debut of several of his reinforcements, although not all of them as a starter.

Get the latest news and latest news from The cement machine, which continues to spark its actuality, although it is not necessarily a question of reinforcements which makes its actuality on the lips of many.

The “small commission” that Romo’s agent asked for

Luis Romo left Cruz Azul for refusing to renew his contract with the cement manufacturers, claiming to want to play in European football, following in the footsteps of his former teammate, Orbelín Pineda. However, he accepted Rayados’ offer. Alfredo Rosales, his agent, was open to renewing his client’s contract with Cruz Azul, in exchange for a small commission of $ 1,500,000 for ‘convincing’ Luis Romo to sign. The Phantom Suárez assured in his column of the Diario Récord.

The mega presentation they wanted to do

Before starting the league tournaments, both in the women’s and in the men’s, Cruz Azul put together a photo session with all the reinforcements they have obtained for this tournament, in both teams. It is really impressive to see how La Machine has moved to strengthen both teams in both teams with a view to living a better 2022 than 2021.

Erik Lira arrives to eat everyone

One of the brand new reinforcements of Cruz Azul, Erik Lira, in an interview with TUDN declared to arrive with great motivation, full, with an impressive hunger, with his sights set on consolidating in La Maquina and being part of the team that travels to the World Cup from Qatar. Lira went further and spoke about how the Cruz Azul team is a focus for everyone, if things go well with the club.

Cruz Azul as a bridge to Europe?

In addition to Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez came to La Maquina as a stellar reinforcement for this tournament. The former Rayado commented that one of the reasons why he chose to come to Cruz Azul was because of how an offer came from Europe, they could facilitate his departure to the old continent, commenting that if they had stayed in Monterrey, it was more difficult to achieve what he wants, which is an exit to Europe.

Sent to the sub 20 of Cruz Azul

According to Carlos Córdova, Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez, who do not enter into anyone’s plans in Cruz Azul, have been sent to train with the sub-20 team of La Maquina, in which these three players are accommodated, who do not count in La Noria.