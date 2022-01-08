The Christmas deadweight of Joseph Baena, Arnold’s son

We continue to grow the video collection of Joseph baena in the gym. And this exercise I think we did not have … son of bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger hit the dead weight this time; a multi-joint and full body exercise, which will allow you to work several muscle groups in each repetition, from the core to the back or the torso. Make a note of how often you should do the deadlift here.

A Christmas deadlift to keep in shape this holiday season and to keep the kilos at bay. In fact, these days we have also seen him show his evolution in the last year where he has lost fat and gained muscle, now hovering around 90 kilos with a body fat percentage below 10 percent, which is not easy …

The benefits of deadlifts

It allows us to gain strength globally

Serves for a development of stability and core, also the buttocks

Helps us burn fat

Improve our postural hygiene

Strengthen our grip

It triggers our production of hormones and testosterone

