The 50 best dressed in all the history of the Golden Globes

This Sunday January 9th the edition of the Golden Globes 2022, although in a very different way than we know it. The pandemic once again plays a fundamental role and, in addition, the awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) are in the spotlight after being accused of being racist and carrying out some behaviors that generated ethical questions. After the scandal, NBC canceled the live broadcast, so it will be a private ceremony that will not be broadcast on television and we will not be allowed to see the red carpet or the famous or, the most important and glamorous for us, the ‘looks’ of the ‘celebrities’.

But, with or without broadcast of the Golden Globes 2022, nobody takes away the pleasure of reviewing the most striking looks of recent years. Therefore, we have prepared this video in which you can see the 50 best dressed celebrities of the entire history of the contest so that, at least, you can celebrate them in some way this year and not feel too nostalgic. We will take a tour that starts in 1956 with the wonderful American actress Grace Kelly until the last awards that were held in 2021 –Although it was also marked by Covid-19–.

Guess who some of these best dressed are? You could not miss Angelina Jolie with her green Versace dress in 2011, Emma Watson dressed by Dior in 2014, Michelle Williams in a Lois Vuitton lace dress in 2017, the great Penelope Cruz or many others that have marked history. of the Golden Globes with his ‘lookazos’. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, Beyoncé, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Aniston and many more celebrities are waiting for you to make you remember some of the most iconic dresses and suits of the entire trajectory of this awards ceremony. Click on ‘play’ to see them all!

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io