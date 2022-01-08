The 2022 Golden Globes without an audience and marked by corruption

No champagne in every corner, no stars or red carpet, no accredited press and no gala on television. The Golden Globes face their most controversial edition this Sunday under the shadow of the Hollywood boycott for its numerous scandals and at the risk of becoming inconsequential prizes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the controversial organization behind the Golden Globes, will celebrate the 79th edition of these awards on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. (2.00 GMT on Monday) from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles (USA).

But this will not be one more gala of the Golden Globes.

The HFPA explained Tuesday that “there will be no audience“and indicated that the select group of members of the association and guests of their social programs that will be there must show a complete vaccination certificate with booster dose and a PCR test taken within 48 hours before the event.

“There will be no red carpet. Applications for press credentials will not be accepted for this event, “the HFPA added about this private event that almost looks like a sneak party.



The Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas looked spectacular at the last gala with the red carpet, the 'Golden Globes' 2020





It was already known that NBC was not going to broadcast these Golden Globes for the first time since 1996, but this week it was revealed that there will not be a live broadcast on the internet either: the winners will be announced on social media and in a post-event statement.

Tom Cruise with one of his Golden Globes

All these measures collide with the DNA of the Golden Globes, which, traditionally, were one of the most glamorous, anticipated and exciting parties in Hollywood.

Every year, the world of cinema came together at the beginning of January to uncork the film awards season with a spectacular event packed with figures from the big screen and with a red carpet in which the glasses of champagne kept coming and going.

Unlike the ceremonious and formal Oscar, the Golden Globes bet on a much more casual tone, playful and funny – that was very juicy for presenters like Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey – and they had the incentive to include among their awards the most prestigious of television.

However, these awards, which sometimes came to compete in impact and echo with the Oscars, they now look into the abyss.

A LITTLE SURPRISING CRISIS

You cannot say that the descent into hell of the Golden Globes was a surprise in Hollywood.

Accusations of corruption and highly debatable behaviors of HFPA members they had known each other for years and were even a joke in the finery themselves.

Among other dubious ethical practices, Golden Globes voters took advantage of fabulous luxury travel and gifts in charge of studios, television networks and streaming platforms.

In this sense, many people connected the Controversial nominations for the comedy “Emily in Paris” last year with a visit by HFPA members to Paris courtesy of the series that included stays at a $ 1,400-a-night hotel.

Emily and Petra in 'Emily in Paris'.

The newspaper Los Angeles Times He was the one who revealed the ins and outs of this trip and the one who unveiled another scandal: that among the 87 HFPA members, many of them retired, there was no black person.

This and similar news created an unsustainable spiral and Hollywood studios and the world of television they said enough.

In any case, do not forget that the malfunction of the Golden Globes It was also useful for a long time for those seeking nominations: it is easier to convince 87 people to vote for this or that movie at the Golden Globes than to do the same with the 10,000 or so members of the Hollywood Academy for the Oscars.

Apart from this, the HFPA intoned the “mea culpa”, invited new members to increase diversity and established new rules of conduct regarding travel or gifts.

But the film and television industry, with stars like Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise at the helm, has not changed its boycott stance before a reform that was announced in the middle of the hodgepodge of demands, resignations and cross-accusations between the members of the HFPA.

