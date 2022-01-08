The 10 most anticipated films of 2022

Big names in today’s industry like Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro, Matt Reeves or Colin trevorrow, they become key filmmakers of what can now be understood as the “event movie”. Products made to amaze academics and the public, superhero and science fiction blockbusters with the spirit of modern Hollywood, and sagas that are reinvented to give us a new chapter in this new year.

Along with them, directors like Robert Eggers, Sam Raimi or David yates They are also among those who are going to bring us some of the productions that are already giving a lot to talk about before they are released, and that will undoubtedly mark 2022 in some way or another, which is already full of premieres. Next, ten of the most anticipated movies of the year that has just begun:

one ‘Scream’

‘Scream’, by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett Paramount Pictures

Neve Campell, Courteney Cox Y David arquette return as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley to face (for the fifth time) Ghostface. The quintessential ’90s psychokiller returns to Woodsboro and this time it seems like he’s taking down people associated with the original killers.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Y Tyler gillett, directors of ‘Noche de Boda’ and also present in ‘V / H / S’ and ‘Southbound’, have been in charge of directing this new installment, for which it has also returned Kevin Williamson as a producer.

When? Theatrical release on January 14.

two ‘The alley of lost souls’

‘The alley of lost souls’, by Guillermo del Toro Walt disney studios

After having won the Oscar for ‘The shape of water’, Guillermo del Toro brings us a new work with which he puts his eyes back on classic Hollywood cinema. On this occasion, he does it to remake the homonymous title of 1947, a cult film noir directed by Edmund goulding.

Experts have praised the artistic direction of this new version of ‘The alley of lost souls’, in which Bradley Cooper plays Stanton Carlisle, a hustler who teams up with a fortune teller named Zeena (Toni Collette) and a psychiatrist (Cate blanchett) to carry out a scam.

When? Theatrical release on January 21.

3 ‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Licorice Pizza’, by Paul Thomas Anderson Universal Pictures

One of the greats of contemporary Hollywood returns, and he does it with a drama in the seventies in the San Fernando Valley, about Alana’s life (Alana haim) and Gary (Cooper hoffman), who will grow up together, graduate, and end up falling in love.

Nominated for four Golden Globes (Best Comedy or Musical, Best Script and best interpretations for its protagonists), is undoubtedly one of the key titles of the beginning of this 2022.

When? Theatrical release on February 11.

4 ‘The Batman’

‘The Batman’, by Matt Reeves Warner Bros. Pictures

After the trilogy of Christopher Nolan and the journey of Ben affleck Like Batman in the movies that brought the Justice League together, and with Warner trying to see where he is going with his DC adaptations, comes a new incarnation of the hero, which promises to be much darker than those of Christian bale and Affleck.

They pick up the baton Matt Reves (as director and screenwriter) and Robert Pattinson As the new Bruce Wayne, who in his second year as a masked vigilante, will not only have to face the corruption that is rotting Gotham City, as he must also stop a mysterious villain who calls himself Enigma (Paul Dano). What’s more, Zoë kravitz is Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

When? Theatrical release on March 4.

5 ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, by David Yates Warner Bros. Pictures

After the controversy of his trial, Johnny depp does not return as Grindelwald in this third part of ‘Fantastic beasts’. Instead, Mads mikkelsen is in charge of continuing with the role in a new story with Newt Scamander (Eddie redmayne) and a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

David yates he continues to postpone his love affair with the franchise of Harry Potter, and after having directed the last four parts of it, he continues as the main visible head in this trilogy of ‘Fantastic animals’.

When? Theatrical release on April 8.

6 ‘The man from the north’

‘The man from the north’, by Robert Eggers Universal Pictures

After ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’, Robert Eggers continues unbeatable as one of the most interesting current filmmakers, and to prove this is the first advance that was made of ‘The man from the north’, a tale of revenge in 10th century Iceland, where Alexander Skarsgård He plays a Norse prince who returns to the town that was devastated when he was little to take revenge on the invaders.

Little joke with the cast, where they are also Anya-Taylor Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Björk.

When? Theatrical release on April 22.

7 ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, by Sam Raimi Walt disney studios

After being present in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Benedict Cumberbatch He returns as Stephen Strange, who must face something that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and television) have been preparing for a while: the multiverse.

With Elisabeth olsen as Wanda and the great ally of this new story, we must refer to the events of the series ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ (already the last movie of Tom holland as Peter Parker) to know that all possible realities have already been unleashed, bringing with them an enemy that Strange knows all too well. The best of all? Directs Sam raimiso we hope they let him get a bit unleashed.

When? Theatrical release on May 6.

8 ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, by Colin Trevorrow Universal Pictures

After the grotesque ‘Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom’, Colin trevorrow He has decided to take back the reins of the franchise that he himself resurrected and that Bayona turned into a walk through the shame of others.

To compensate us, in addition to Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt (who would not be necessary either), there will also be Jeff goldblum together with others two mythical faces of the saga: Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Without losing the spirit of blockbuster, we will have to wait until summer to see the dinosaurs in action again.

When? Theatrical release on June 10.

9 ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’

‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’, by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin Thompson Sony Pictures

To everyone’s surprise, in 2018 ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ was one of the revelations for animation (and superhero cinema), in which it was brought to life Miles Morales (a young racialized Spider-Man, with an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother), who, according to Marvel fans, is one of the best characters that have been created in recent years, and who after the death of Peter Parker in the universe Ultimate, is the one who takes up the identity of Spider-Man.

Now, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin Thompson are in charge of directing this first sequel, whose title ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’ has the addition of ‘First Part’.

When? Theatrical release on October 21.

10 ‘The return of the witches 2’

‘The Return of the Witches 2’, by Anne Fletcher Walt Disney Pictures

It was time. The Sanderson sisters are back. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back as one of the most iconic witch trios of the 20th century. With them, it also returns Doug jones like Billy Butcherson.

Nothing is known about his argument, only that he directs Anne Fletcher and that apparently the witches will be resurrected in present-day Salem. New cult title to watch on Halloween? Hopefully the waiting time was worth it.

When? Release date to be confirmed.