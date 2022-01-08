Tattoos, the fashion to show off another skin

Tattoos or “tattoos” will accompany us throughout our lives and, day after day, they will be present in us. Therefore, you have to be fully sure of doing it, of choosing the drawing, the text or the chosen image well.

There are small and simple tattoos, which recall a special moment, an unforgettable date, an endearing person, or those that adorn our skin with an image that we find attractive, say the tattooists consulted.

For its realization, the best thing is to be able to transmit a realistic, cubist, geometric or abstract idea to the tattoo artist, who will provide the necessary technical knowledge to be able to carry out the work.

“Some trends among fans and tattoo artists are minimalist work, which they like a lot because it is a simple technique consisting of a black line work, with little or no additional detail,” a tattoo professional tells EFE.

However, those of color, of watercolors – they say – are of great difficulty for the executors, they have as a peculiar fact of their technique the absence of online work, giving a special optical illusion.

And within these, the technique that is considered more complicated, they say, is the dot tattoo, or pointillist, with a monochromatic technique, making the images based on a dot pattern.

The worst thing is when, 40 years from now, the tattooed person has to stretch their skin so that the drawing can be recognized.

The lovers or fans of tattoos are of all ages, but the young public is the most assiduous to the centers where they do them, a fashion that can also respond to a different way of life.

WORKS OF ART THAT CAN TIRED US.

If we want to get a tattoo because it is something that will always be on our body, fashions are fads and they pass.

Be careful with tattoos with names of couples with whom a relationship ends later, team names that later disappear, etc.

And be careful with those that are performed at the end of the spine on the back if they coincide with the place where the epidural anesthesia is applied.

Regardless of whether it looks pretty or not, the sternum is one of the favorite places for ‘tattoos’ today among ‘celebrities’, which is why it is gaining relevance in social networks.

Tattoos have become fashionable for a few years, but as we well know, it is something that remains engraved on our skin throughout our lives and, if we get one, it must be something that represents us or has a meaning for us.

THE FAMOUS DO NOT RESIST EITHER.

Since Rihanna and her tattoo of the goddess Isis in the lower chest area, which is also very popular among the breasts, tattoos on the sternum are a growing trend especially among women.

Footballers, various athletes, singers, actors, actresses … all of them have contributed a lot to the spread of this trend, which at first seemed a bit marginal and now almost everyone looks.

Some have one or two in their entire body, others count them by the dozen, but there are those who have also lost count, like Messi and other sports stars.

We have them of all kinds: Cara Delevingne’s animals; Rihanna’s Egyptian goddess; the Viking runes of Elsa Pataky; the stars that Sienna Miller wears; the coordinates of the birthplace of all of Angelina Jolie’s children; the sunset of Scarlett Johansson; or phrases in other languages ​​like the one that the actress, singer and model Hayden Panettiere wears on her body.

Some famous women wear them with great pride whenever they can on the red carpets with necklines, but others recognized that, if they could go back in their lives, they would never have engraved a “tattoo” on their skin or, directly, they have managed to erase it.

Rihanna has more than twenty, including an inscription on the neck ‘rebelle fleur’, the sign of Pisces behind the ear … On the nape, the singer from Barbados wears a trail of stars, and under the collarbone, the phrase ‘Never a failure, always a lesson ‘(‘ Never a defeat, always a lesson ‘), written backwards to be read in a mirror.

Angelina Jolie tattoos are loaded with meaning. On the left shoulder blade is a prayer written in Sanskrit that the actress tattooed as protection for herself and her first son, Maddox. The inscription ‘know your rights’ is tattooed under the nape.

On her lower back, Jolie got a Bengal tiger tattooed by a traditional Thai tattoo artist. But, the most special tattoo is on her left arm where she bears the coordinates of the birthplace of all her children and that of her then husband, Brad Pitt, who after the divorce would be erased.

Scarlett Johansson, another fan of skin painting, prefers tattoos full of color, like the sunset on her forearm.

Elsa Pataky wears a Viking rune on her shoulder, which has become a hallmark of the actress who, in addition, has tattooed five more on her forearm.

Cara Delevingne got her first tattoo, a lion on her index finger, and has been decorating her body ever since. He has more than fifteen among them the name of his mother, Pandora, on his arm.

Dakota Johnson, protagonist of the ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ saga, has several, including a minimalist daisy.

Kate Moss wears a small anchor on her wrist, although her most special tattoo is more hidden: on the lower part of her back where she has two birds tattooed, the work of the artist Lucian Freud, grandson of the creator of psychoanalysis. This tattoo, -Moss has commented-, assures him that he wears what he wears, he will always go with “several million” on top.

Lucian Freud is one of the great geniuses of realistic and figurative painting. The two little birds were a gift from the British painter. On his skin he also wears a star on his ankle.

We are all impressed and we would all love to wear tattoos at one point … but as ‘stickers’, removable. His detractors believe that it is not the same to show off a 20-year-old tattooed body than when he reaches 60. But you have to get used to the fact that human beings get old!

A LITTLE HISTORY.

Tattoos have been present in multiple cultures. The oldest testimony of which we have archaeological evidence is an Egyptian mummy buried 5000 years ago, but it is possible that this tradition dates back much earlier.

Tattoos, however, did not reach the Western world as we know it today until about 500 years ago, when European sailors discovered tattoos on their commercial voyages to the Pacific Ocean.

The Inuit tribes that inhabited arctic regions of North America, the Vikings on the northern coast of Europe, or the Egyptians, had a tradition of tattooing themselves some reason to distinguish themselves, but these customs were not disclosed by the rest of the world and disappeared with them .

The rose (with or without names) used to be tattooed as a memory of someone dear, loved, but like roses, love can have its thorns.

The famous skull, despite its popularity, does not have such a clear origin. For some it may be a reminder of having overcome an illness or danger, for others it may be the end of a stage or the memory of a deceased person.

The swallow was the favorite of European sailors around 1700, since they made, like these birds, long trips returning each year to their birthplace, just as sailors return safely to port after trips.