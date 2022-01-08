Steven Spielberg Debuts “West Side Story”: We Talk To Actor Corey Stoll

The first time that Steven spielberg heard the music of ‘West Side Story’ (‘Love without Barriers’) It was when he was 10 years old, and from then on he couldn’t get it out of his head. At least that’s how he confessed to Vanity Fair, referring to the 1957 Broadway musical album that four years later the director Robert Wise and the choreographer Jerome robbins they would take to the movies, and that it would become a classic that would define musicals forever.

We are talking about the movie starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn, which was the winner of 10 Oscars, a historical record for its genre. That was the inheritance that the director of “ET” or “Jaws”, and that he decided to reverse 60 years later. It premiered this Thursday and is now available to view in all theaters.

What’s the story about? Inspired by another classic, Romeo and Juliet by Sheakspeare, the story takes us back to the 50s’ in New York to tell us about the rivalry between two street gangs, the ‘Jets’, a group of young people from the vulnerable areas of the neighborhood, and the’ Sharks’, a group of immigrants who arrived to the country with the illusion of a better future. The confrontation between the two comes to a head when the leader, the member of the Jets, Tony, falls in love with the sister of the leader of the Sharks, Maria.

“I really wanted to tell about that Puerto Rican and New York experience of migration to this country, the struggle to earn a living, have children and face the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice,” the director told Vanity fair and followed Inquire: “What we did was tell a story about the power of anger, as well as the power of love. They both detonate very quickly in their state of grace ”.

Photo: Courtesy of the press



The new adaptation of the endearing musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) , Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works).

Filo.News was able to dialogue exclusively with Stoll, the 45-year-old actor who was chosen by Spielberg after working with directors such as Guillermo del Toro in ‘The Strain’, Woody Allen in ‘Café Society’, and stand out in roles like Peter russo in “House of Cards” or Peyton reed in ‘Ant-Man’.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Spielberg”

Stoll takes on the character of Lieutenant Schrank, which in the original version interprets Simon Oakland: “I’m so excited to be able to be a part of it and to be on set with all these amazing young artists, so talented, so skilled, and so enthusiastic, it was a joy,” said the actor.

“I have always wanted to work with him. I thought there was a possibility that I could do that, and I assumed it would have been in a war movie or something that I’m more used to doing. And then it was a musical, I haven’t been to a musical since I was eleven… I wouldn’t have expected it, ”he continued.

As he recalls, while filming scenes on set the cast made references to other films by the director: “We were saying ‘that sounded like a T-Rex from Jurassic Park,’ or one day there was such a bright light on one side of the set that We got some burns on one side of the face. And I was like ‘oh yeah, it’s like Close Encounters of the Third Kind. And it was like right? That’s Spielberg, ‘”the actor recalls to this medium.

Then he continues: “We began to realize that his movies are a big part of the way we understand stories. All of that is to say … how could I choose a favorite movie? perhaps ‘Close Encounters’ or ‘ET’ “.

Something that distinguishes this project, as defined by Corey, is its message about discrimination: “There are different types of tribes in the film, the Jets and the Sharks, they are enemies, but when authority comes in, the law, my character, They are one tribe and I am the other, and then later in the movie when Anita is attacked by the Jets, the Jet girls are part of her tribe. Racism and xenophobia are ways to empower yourself but there is nothing real about that, ”Corey said.

How does it compare to the original version?

The remake takes the essence of the film of the 60 ‘, respects and honors it. But it also innovates. For that, the work with Rita Moreno -the first Latin actress to win an Oscar-, the same artist who was in the original and who stars in and produces this new version.

As revealed InsiderMoreno assured that he would not accept other works that reproduce stereotypes about them, and that the reason he embarked on this challenge was to “correct errors in the original.” And so it happened: the cast chosen to play the ‘Sharks’ is of Puerto Rican nationality, unlike the classic cast that featured non-Latino actors.

Photo: Courtesy of the press



“When I was growing up I discovered her name and what she looked like to me. She was one of the first women on screen to have skin similar in color to mine – especially in a movie made at the time, when there weren’t many women of color on screen. It influenced me a lot during my childhood, ”DeBose told Inquire about Moreno.

Photo: Courtesy of the press



This carries over to the screen: the director decided that the dialogues in Spanish should not be subtitled to English to show your “respect” to the Latino community in your country. “I want English-speaking and Spanish-speaking spectators to congregate in the room and that during the projection the laughter of groups that understand certain things in Spanish can be heard,” said the director at the premiere. Undoubtedly this scenario transcends the film and puts on the table the importance of the representation of the Latin American community in mainstream cinema.

We also see how Tony struggles to understand Spanish so that he can better communicate with his beloved Maria. This is the debut of Zegler on the big screen, prior to starring in projects such as the live action of “Snow White” or “Shazam”, and demonstrates a promising voice and talent. Elgort (Baby Driver) comes to the film after the complaint of sexual abuse by a young woman through social networks in June 2020, time in which he was being questioned by other people for having attitudes of discrimination and racism.

Photo: Courtesy of the press



That is not the only difference between the two versions, with changes in the order of some scenes as well as adjustments in the characters as in regards to age: “We wanted them to look like real kids, not 39-year-olds playing teenagers. That is why the casting for the members of the two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, stopped at 23 years of age, ”the director said at a press conference.

Photo: Courtesy of the press



Also in the construction of the character of Anybodys, which in the original represents a woman who seeks to find her place in the boy group, and which in the new one is a trans character played by non-binary artist Iris Menas, as confirmed in the production notes by David Saint.

At the same time it has many similarities, especially in iconic musical numbers like “Tonight”, “America” ​​or “Gee, Officer Krupke!”, accompanied by amazing dances and costumes, which delight us with romantic ballads and political and sociocultural shouts. It should be noted that the original songs featured the work of Leonard bernstein and the letters of Stephen Sondheim, winner of eight Grammys and eight Tony Awards, who passed away in November at the age of 91.

Both versions invite to rethink the characters and also the viewer around the ideas of ‘territory’ and ‘honor’, social prejudices, inequality and deficiencies of the State against the most vulnerable sectors, identity and illusion to achieve the ‘dream American ‘and also belonging and resisting collectively.

‘West Side Story’ in the eyes of the new generations

As that 10-year-old boy dreamed of, today Spielberg gave his look and his stamp to the classic in a new version, visually admirable. For that, he opted to tell the original story, but with changes that improve the transmission of those messages, which perhaps are more relevant today than ever.

“Music is the common language between people who disagree with each other, who have nothing in common and who commonly fear and distrust the culture, race, gender or origin of the ethnic group to which the other belongs”, explained the director to Inquire.

Photo: Courtesy of the press



For all this, Spielberg’s work lives up to the classic, and even hits and corrects the errors of the original, betting on making all those who come to the world of West Side Story for the first time in love. Undoubtedly, her first musical is already shaping up to be one of the candidates for the Oscar 2022.

If all that doesn’t convince you to see her, surely Corey’s shutdown does: “We’ve been so isolated in our homes for 19 months. To be able to go to the cinema and see the most beautiful dancers dancing so exuberantly in their incredible costumes, in a story that simply takes you and transports you. I think it’s exactly what everyone needs right now. “