Stephen Hawking’s Doodle Gives a Message of Hope in the Scientist’s Own Voice

Google is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the birth of famous scientist Stephen Hawking with a Doodle including a short narration with the iconic computer-generated voice that characterized it.

The video narrates part of the life and legacy of the English physicist who died on March 14, 2018 as a result of complications derived from the amyotrophic sclerosis that he suffered.

“From the collision of black holes to the Big Bang, his theories about the origins and mechanics of the universe revolutionized modern physics, while his best-selling books made the field widely accessible to millions of readers around the world, “Google recalled this day about the also cosmologist.

“In one’s own voice” by Stephen Hawking, the Doodle sends a message of hope for all people, encouraging them to act with courage, determination and curiosity, exceeding all expectations. “You can”, he ends, while seeing a star shining in the sky.

The scientist’s computerized voice is one of its most recognized characteristics. He began to use it as a result of his lateral amyotrophic sclerosis. Although more advanced artificial voices developed throughout his life, the physicist continued to use the original voice with an American accent after having become attached to it for years of use.

Stephen William Hawking was born on January 8, 1942 in Oxford, England. “Fascinated by how the universe worked from an early age, his curiosity and intellect earned him the nickname ‘Einstein.’ After a diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease at the age of 21, the music of the composer Richard Wagner and the loving support of his future wife Jane Wilde motivated Hawking to dedicate himself to physics, mathematics and cosmology ”.

Despite his illness, Hawking never stopped and had a life dedicated to his studies and research, because as “himself” says in the Doodle, his body did not limit his mind where he was free and he could travel into space to try to understand it.

In 1965, Hawking defended his doctoral thesis at Cambridge University, “Properties of Expanding Universes,” which presented the revolutionary theory that space and time originated from a singularity, an infinitely small and dense point, better known today as the key feature of black holes.

That year, Hawking was accepted as a researcher at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, which became his academic home for all of his research. Hawking’s obsession with black holes led to its discovery in 1974 that particles could escape from black holes. This theory, called Hawking radiation, is considered his most important contribution to physics.

In accordance with The Verge, the scientist’s children welcomed the Google Doodle dedicated to their father, assuring that he: “would have thought it important to show that never allowed the challenges of his physical condition to limit his power of expression or his determination to have an impact on the world I lived in. “

“We hope your example offers inspiration and hope worldwide to everyone facing great challenges at this difficult time, ”added Hawking’s children Lucy, Robert and Tim Hawking.

Although there are a few hours until the Google Doodle is officially displayed, it can already be seen in the Doodles library. It should be noted that in some regions it may not be available.

