Stefan Medina de Rayados was able to play in Italy

The Colombian side, John steffan medina is one of the players with the greatest projection in the Liga BBVA MXVersions suggest that the coffee-growing player is in the crosshairs of a Serie A team, however the negotiations did not come to fruition for the player to go on an adventure across the old continent.

“Stefan Medina’s transfer has just fallen to an important team in Serie A. It was one of the options that was considered until the last minute. The Colombian side from Monterrey would like to make the leap to football in Europe soon ”, this was announced by the journalist Pipe Sierra from Win Sports TV.

The source did not disclose the club that is interested in the services of the 29-year-old footballer, the board of the “Gang” probably had no interest in parting with one of the key players of the club, as this year they will play the World Cup Tournament Clubs, and

Striped

he will seek to surpass his own performance (Third place) and that of his regional rival, Tigres, (Runner-up).

The reinforcements of Rayados for the Clausura 2022

The team led by Javier Aguirre reinforced its squad for the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga BBVA MX, in the offensive zone they made two high-level incorporations, Luis Romo dressed in blue and white, after an exchange for Carlos Rodríguez, who will play with Cruz Azul’s “Machine”.

And to close their hiring, Rodolfo Pizarro was announced as reinforcement, after two seasons of adventure and experience in the MLS with the Inter Miami, the Aztec midfielder could not access the playoffs with the team owned David Beckham.

According to the bets, Monterrey is one of the great favorites to get the championship at Grita México 2022, as it has one of the highest quality squads in the country, as well as a coach with plenty of experience, as he directed the National Team of Mexico, Egypt, Japan, at the club level, he directed the Atlético de Madrid, Zaragoza, Leganés, Espaynol and Osasuna.

