space plans for 2022 – Prensa Libre

With the first mission of a private astronaut, the shooting of a movie and perhaps finally a flight of Boeing’s “Starliner” to the ISS space station, private companies are re-engaging in America’s space plans for 2022.

Space travel is booming, as new space stations are planned and the race to the Moon and Mars continues. The list of missions that are planned in the world is long and the number of countries and commercial suppliers that participate grows every day.

U.S

The North American space agency NASA has bet in recent years more and more on commercial partners and wants to further strengthen this type of cooperation in 2022. It has planned several projects with Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm, including new manned and unmanned trips to the International Space Station (ISS).

The agency also hopes that Boeing’s crisis-stricken spacecraft “Starliner” will soon be able to fly to the ISS.

In addition, the first private astronaut mission to the space station was planned with the company Axiom Space, where Hollywood star Tom Cruise also plans to shoot a movie there. Amazon creator Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company is planning its own commercial space station in the meantime.

However, the new NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, had to correct the calendar set up by his predecessor: the “Artemis” mission was to take in 2024 for the first time in almost 50 years American astronauts, including the first woman, to the Moon. Now, this moon landing will take place at the earliest in 2025.

The mission plans to take four astronauts in the “Orion” spacecraft to lunar orbit, from where two of them will transfer to a SpaceX space vehicle to make the last trip and land on the moon. In addition, it is intended to create a kind of space station on the Moon that serves as the basis for a manned flight to Mars, but only in the distant future.

RUSSIA

The Russian space agency Roskomos hopes in the meantime to put an end in the new year to the series of breakdowns that were registered in its new Vostochni cosmodrome. “We must finish its construction in 2022,” declared the head of Roskosmos, Dmitri Rogosin.

The spaceport facilities, located about 6,000 kilometers east of Moscow, have been partially operational for five years now, although it should have been fully operational for a long time. But corruption and company bankruptcies posed a number of obstacles.

According to official plans, new models of rockets, such as the “Angara”, will take off from Vostochni in the future.

Russia also wants to make a new attempt to reach the moon from the new spaceport next spring. The launch of the “Luna 25” space probe is scheduled for May, although in reality it should have been underway for a long time.

“We will re-enter lunar orbit for the first time after 46 years,” said Rogosin. In the future, cosmonauts will also fly to the Moon. Russia wants to build a space station on Earth’s satellite in stages by 2040.

According to the flight plan, in 2022 at least five Russian spacecraft will arrive at the ISS, two of them manned by cosmonauts.

Debate is likely to continue over the term of operation of the station, which has now been in operation for more than 20 years. The official decision on its continuity after 2024 is still pending. Russia wants to build its own space station and plans could be finalized in the coming months.

Meanwhile, in 2022 a terrestrial project will be concluded, the construction of the new space center in Moscow, which will also be the headquarters of the authorities of the field. The 248-meter-high building, which would resemble a rocket, will house some 20,000 employees. Space research will be carried out at its facilities.

CHINA

China, the emerging space power, plans to finalize several of its ambitious plans in 2022. Top priority will be placed on the timely completion of the “Tiangong” (Heavenly Palace) space station, whose construction should be completed by the end of the new year.

The central module “Tianhe” (Celestial Harmony) was launched into space in April. A crew of three astronauts currently live and work there. China has yet to launch two more modules of the station into space, while planning new cargo missions and manned flights.

The highlight of the Chinese space program so far has been the 2019 moon landing of a rover on the far side of the Moon. No other country had accomplished this maneuver before. In 2021, the Chinese also took their first rover to Mars.

The Chinese government’s space ambitions are not only linked to national prestige, but also to the global technological leadership that it wants to challenge the United States. Meanwhile, more missions to the Earth’s satellite and the red planet are planned in the medium term.

EUROPE

The European Space Agency (ESA) expects potentially spectacular results from ongoing missions by 2022 and is confident of the successful start of new trips into space.

It should also be an exciting year for European astronauts. For example, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is scheduled to carry out her second space mission in April and become an ISS commander. It is also possible that there will be a meeting on board the station with the German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who is due to end his six-month research stay some 400 kilometers from Earth in April.

The Solar Orbiter probe, launched in 2020, will come within 50 million kilometers of the Sun in March, closer to the center of the solar system than any previous space probe, and is expected to provide new images of the Earth. star.

By June 2020, the probe had already flown less than 77 million kilometers from the Sun and had taken images of mysterious “bonfires” on the star.

After a successful launch, Europeans expect the first observations of the new “James Webb” space telescope, created in collaboration with Americans and Canadians, from mid-year.

New missions are also on the Europeans’ agenda, such as “Artemis 1”, which will depart in February with the European service module on board. The unmanned mission to the Moon will last 20 days and will serve as preparation for a future manned moon landing in conjunction with NASA.

In September, the second part of the “ExoMars” mission will be launched, with a rover on board in the direction of Mars. “ExoMars” aims to investigate the question of whether there has ever been life on the red planet.

And by the middle to the end of the year it should be decided which of the many applicants will participate in future missions as ESA astronaut.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The United Arab Emirates, one of the richest countries in the world, is also running an ambitious space program.

The current objectives are to reach the Moon in 2024, explore Venus from 2028 and land with a probe on an asteroid by 2033. So far, only two missions have managed to land on an asteroid, one from the United States and one from Japan. In February, a space probe from the Emirates reached Mars, a planet that the Arab country wants to colonize in less than 100 years.

As at the World’s Fair, which opened in October in Dubai, the Emirates are also concerned with showing the image of a modern and progressive state that literally reaches for the stars.

The budget, however, is still manageable. It accounts for about a fifth of the more than $ 20 billion available to NASA in the current budget year.

Saudi Arabia also wants to get into the game, having its own satellites built and launched into orbit. Riyadh is also betting that there will soon be a lot of money to be made in space. According to estimates, the space industry could generate more than a trillion dollars annually by 2040.