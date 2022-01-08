Smartphones that stretch and tablets that fold up into three parts

Samsung is perhaps the largest manufacturer in the international market of folding smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 were a great success and it is due to this great impact that Samsung does not stop innovating in terms of devices with flexible screens for the future.

At CES 2022, Samsung has showcased four foldable device concepts, from smartphones that stretch and tablets that fold in three parts to flexible laptops, demonstrating the progress it has made in the development of folding panels.

Four concepts that we could see in the future

XDA-Developers picked up a video posted by the youtuber Michael Fisher in which the four new Samsung folding concepts are shown. The first is Flex S, an elongated device capable of folding into three parts, one inward and one outward in an “S” shape. Depending on how it bends, the device can be used as a smartphone or as a tablet.

Samsung Display showing off WILD foldable concepts at # CES2022 Many “concepts” rarely see the light of day. But Samsung is one of the few companies making folding phones you can actually buy. Hoping that Westworld-esque tri-fold makes it to market in ’22. What’s your favorite? pic.twitter.com/VmNIaY3wLn – Michael Fisher (@ Captain2Phones) January 5, 2022

The second concept is Flex G, a device that also folds into three parts, both inward and therefore reminiscent of the shape of a “G”. According to Samsung, this device is more resistant as the panel is protected with the two folds.

Flex Slidable is the third concept, a device capable of stretching horizontally and therefore allows a larger screen to display more information depending on the content that is viewed.





Finally, Flex Note is the fourth concept is perhaps the most daring. Is a flexible panel that expands to the size of laptops, to offer a large screen when open, but the portability of a 13-inch laptop when closed, according to Samsung.

Two things are worth mentioning. First, as concepts, some of these devices might never see sunlight and get stuck in ideas. Second, some of these concepts are not exactly new and have been shown before, at least in pictures. So, seeing them now in action suggests that Samsung is clear about the next designs that it intends to bring to the market.

Finally, it is also important to note that although Samsung has a wide presence in the folding market, is not the only manufacturer developing this technology. For example, the OPPO X 2021 is a stretching smartphone concept that was shown since last year, while ASUS also presented at CES the Zenbook 17 Fold, its first laptop with a folding screen. So the competition is strong and you will have to pick up the pace if you want to keep up.