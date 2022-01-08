Six Nicolas Cage films that you can see on Star + • ENTER.CO

Last Friday, January 7, the actor of films such as “Goodbye to Vegas”, “Wild Heart” and “The Rock” turned 58 years old. This is the iconic Nicolas Cage, the actor who in recent years has become the object of a meme for his funny gestures. In honor of him we have listed six films that you can see on Star Plus so you can enjoy its versatility in the cinema this weekend.

Educating Arizona

A combination of comedy and crime in 1987, where a family made up of an ex-convict and his police wife, unable to have children, decide to kidnap a child and start their own family. But, his life becomes more complicated as a result of this. It currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lives to the limit

This drama, released in 1999, tells the story of Frank Pierce (Nicolas Cage), a paramedic who has been driving ambulances for several years, is exhausted from his work. In the quest to save lives in urban night life, he has seen many people die, now he is haunted by the visions of people he failed to save. It has a rating of 80% by Google users.

Snake Eyes

Ricky Santoro (Nicolas Cage), is an agent of the Atlantic City police, who on the night that the most important boxing match in the world of heavyweights is played, must prevent the murder of the Secretary of Defense of the United States. This Suspense and Mystery film, directed by Brian de la Palma released in 1998, has a 6/10 rating on Filmaffinity.

60 seconds

Randall “Memphis” is a former car thief, who had left the business, but is forced to return to save his brother. This time he will gather his best allies to commit the biggest robbery he has ever done: 50 cars, with which he intends to help his brother. The film was released in 2000 and is within the genre of action and suspense.

Risk in the air

This action and suspense film released in 1997, shows the story of a group of prisoners who are being transferred from a penitentiary. Among them is Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage), a prisoner who has just been released on parole. However, when he travels to reunite with his daughter and wife, some prisoners hijack the plane. Now Poe, try to stop them from massacring the crew.

The rock

Francis Hummel is a general in the US Navy who has lost several soldiers in different dangerous missions. Now, he asks the government to compensate the families who lost their relatives in combat. In order to be heard, he steals some missiles that he promises to launch towards San Francisco. In order to stop him, agent Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) is sent by the FBI to San Francisco. This action suspense feature film was released in 1996.

