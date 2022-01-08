Sinéad O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane found dead

The young man Shane, son of the Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, has been found dead after his disappearance was reported last Thursday, January 6. He was last seen in Tallaght, south of Dublin.

This has been confirmed by a police spokesperson to local media, assuring that “after the recovery of a body in the Bray area, in Wicklow, on Friday, January 7, the appeal of ‘missing person’ in relation to Shane O’Connor , 17, has been arrested. “

Irish police had conducted a call to locate it after the young man escaped from a medical centeror where you were under surveillance by suicide risk. Some media pointed out that O’Connor had threatened Tallaght Hospital with a lawsuit in case “something happened” to his son.

The singer has been in charge of announcing her death through her social networks, where she has shared an emotional message after the death of her 17-year-old son. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly fight today and now he is with God, “wrote the 55-year-old singer-songwriter on Twitter.

Sinéad O’Connor asked her son not to hurt himself

Just a few days ago it was Sinéad herself who had launched an appeal through her social networks, asking her son to return home safe and sound and not harm himself.

“Shane, your life is precious. God did not carve that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop beating. Please don’t hurt yourself. Go to the Gardai (Irish police) and we will take you to the hospital, “he wrote after learning of his disappearance.