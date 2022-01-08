Similar outfits? Hemsworth’s wardrobe in Thor: Love and Thunder generates reactions

Chris Hemsworth’s new suit for Thor: Love and Thunder could create a big problem for the actor due to its great resemblance to the costumes worn by one of the Eternals in your movie.

MADRID, January 8 (EuropaPress) .- Recently, a new image of the concept art of Thor: Love and Thunder, image that revealed what the new suit from Chris Hemsworth on the tape. It seems that the protagonist will be wearing an outfit blue and gold and her iconic red cape, an outfit that could be problematic.

I think #Kingo stole #ikaris suit and gave it to thor CAUSE

see I told my y’all ikaris and thor would be besties pic.twitter.com/naUzknLtNt – rid! (@marvelwithrid) January 4, 2022

As pointed out ComicBook.com, the costume is more faithful to the version of Thor from the Eric Masterson comics. However, there is a problem: it is very similar to the costume of Ikaris (Richard Madden) in Eternals, as the hero also wears a blue outfit with gold details. “Even the circular patches on the armor are the same for Thor’s new suit as it is for his companion,” the post notes.

Thor’s appearance has changed numerous times. Both Thor and Thor: The Dark World were characterized by their dark aesthetics, which changed with the arrival of Taika Waititi to the saga in Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to his suit, in this third film the protagonist changed his mane for short hair.

Waititi also directs Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth installment of the saga. Rounding out the cast are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Christian Bale as Gorr; Jamie Alexander as Sif; Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyria.

The film will also include cameos with Sam Neill playing the fake Odin, Matt Damon as the fake Loki and Melissa McCarthy as the fake Hela. The film hits theaters on July 8, 2022.