Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s First Black Star, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the first great African-American star of Hollywood, died at 94 years of age, shocking artists, politicians, activists and athletes.

Hollywood stars such as Denzel Washington and former President Barack Obama expressed emotional condolences.

“He was a gentle man and opened doors that were closed to many of us,” two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington said in a statement.

“Al Sir … with love. Sir Sidney Poitier RIP showed us how to reach for the stars,” tweeted actress Whoopi Goldberg.

“It was with immense sadness that I learned this morning that Sidney Poitier passed away,” wrote the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, confirming the death of the star who had US and Bahamian citizenship.

Poitier died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, said Latrae Rahming, Davis’ communications director. The spokesman did not answer questions about the cause of death.

“The Bahamas is in mourning and sends its condolences to his family,” Davis added. “We admire the man not only for his colossal achievements, but also for who he was,” said the president, recalling Poitier’s poor origins and his path to becoming a Hollywood star.