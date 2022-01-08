Shakespeare’s tragedy with Denzel Washington hits theaters and Apple TV +

MADRID, Jan 7 (CulturaOcio) –

Apple TV + launches the final trailer for ‘Macbeth’, Joel Coen’s very personal version of the classic William Shakespeare tragedy starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which premieres this Friday, January 14 on the platform, although it will first have a premiere on Selected cinemas on Wednesday the 12th for those who want to enjoy this wild and daring adaptation on the big screen.

Finally, Apple TV + follows in the footsteps of Netflix by releasing one of its most anticipated titles of the awards season in theaters. With a similar strategy, the video on demand service will premiere ‘Macbeth’ in four selected cinemas, located in four different Spanish cities. The lucky cinemas are the Cine La Vaguada (Madrid), Boliche Cinemes (Barcelona), Cines Lys (Valencia) and Cines Palafox (Zaragoza).

Two days later, the film will be available on the Apple TV + platform, at no additional cost to its subscribers. Considered one of the great masterpieces of William Shakespeare, ‘Macbeth’ is a tragedy of murder, delusion, ambition and intrigue. The winner of three Oscars for ‘No country for old men’ and one for ‘Fargo’ writes his particular version of the classic of literature and dramaturgy.

The Oscar winner for ‘Glory Times’ and ‘Training Day’ and the Oscar winner for ‘Fargo’, ‘Three Outskirts’ and ‘Nomadland’ put themselves in the shoes of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, a marriage that ends up consumed by ambition and power, two of the most representative characters in Shakespeare’s work.

Along with Washington and McDormand, the cast is completed by Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Kathryn Hunter, Stephen Root and Bertie Carvel. In addition to directing, Coen also signs the script and co-produces the film with McDormand, Eli Bush and Robert Graf.