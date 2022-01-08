Selena Gomez, the jeans that best fit short curves

We all have trouble finding the perfect jeans. The high ones because they are short, the low ones because they are long, those with a small waist because they have too much size … Finding the ideal design is not an easy mission, but when you find the final one you do not want to wear anything else. It seems silly but it is not. Each pants favors one type of body more than others, that’s how it is. Therefore, if you belong to the group of short curvy women, this is your lucky day, because Selena Gomez It has finally discovered for us which ones are best suited to this type of body.

After seeing the last look that Selena Gomez has worn on the streets of New York, we can confirm that the debate is officially settled. The jeans that best suit women with curves and short stature are those of straight cut and high waist.

The singer and actress enjoyed a walk through the streets of New York with an outstanding set made of basic garments. A classic White shirt, some straight leg jeans, a camel coat (seasonal trend) and some stylish black high heel ankle boots. A simple, but impeccable style, perfect for going to work, having a drink with friends or -even- for an afternoon of shopping; that with another type of jeans it would have been much less flattering.

But not only for that, but also for his style trick of combining said model with a shirt oversize to smooth curves and ankle boots with heels to gain height.

The straight high-waisted jeans, the most flattering for curvy women

But why is this model the one that best suits this type of body? For a simple explanation. Straight cut jeans they manage to hide the wide hips by having the same width from the upper area of ​​the pants, to the end. In turn, the detail of the high waist is also a very relevant factor, since helps hide the abdomen and get a infinite legs effect ideal for those looking to gain a few inches.

In addition, the straight cut is also ideal for a short person because it is one of the designs that most stylizes the legs. What more can be said? We have finally found it.

