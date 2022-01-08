Selena Gomez says it’s “wonderful” to no longer care about “what people say”

Selena Gomez assured that it is “wonderful” to grow up and no longer have to worry “about what people say.”

Ahead of her 30th birthday in July, the singer from Rare She said she used to be “scared” of growing up, but now “couldn’t be more excited” about her life.

In a new interview with People, Gomez revealed: “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared, and I thought that by now my life would look very different.

“But now I think: ‘Wow, this is not what I expected, and I could not be more excited’, I have stopped caring what people say, and that has been wonderful.”

The 29-year-old singer, whose birthday is July 22, has been performing and singing since she was 10 years old, when she appeared alongside her partner, Disney star Demi Lovato, on Barney & Friends.

Rose to fame as a teenager starring in the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place, in the role of Alex Russo, and most recently, appeared on the Disney + show Only Murders In the Building.

He also has a thriving career in the music industry and has released six albums. The first three were released while she was in a band called Selena Gomez & The Scene, which went into permanent hiatus in 2012.

Since then, Gomez has performed and released solo studio albums. She has had several famous partners, including Nick Jonas in 2008 and Justin Bieber, with whom she broke up and returned several times between 2010 and 2018.

Gomez told People that she was “excited” to enter a new decade of her life, which will be marked by the fourth and final film of Transylvania hotel. Gomez has starred in the franchise voicing Mavis for ten years.

The actress admitted that it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye to the franchise, but that “they had a great time.”

“I was 20 when we made the first movie, and now I’m about to turn 20, so it’s very crazy. Many things have changed for me in many good ways, “he added.

Gomez recently received her first Grammy nomination for her latest album, Revelation, which competes for Best Latin Pop Album.

The singer confessed to Variety in December he “cried a lot” when he learned about the nomination of his album in Spanish.

“It is something that not only means a lot to me, but also to my family and my heritage,” he told the magazine.

“I worked very hard to try to make the sound as authentic and real as possible. Doing so was much more difficult than any other album that I have done. It was really challenging. “