Selena Gomez begins 2022 in exclusive Caribbean islands

Although some celebrities love to ski during their winter vacations, everything seems to indicate that the great Latin stars prefer to flee the cold and travel during this season to tourist places where the sun never stops shining. Such is the case of Selena Gomez.

The actress and singer of Mexican origin is celebrating the arrival of 2022 in an exclusive Caribbean destination, as revealed by the publication of one of her best friends, who is taking a relax with her and her family.

This Wednesday, January 5, it was announced that Selena Gomez is in the Turks and Caicos Islands, as a result of post made by Theresa Mingus, his best friend, who through Instagram gave graphic proof of this magical journey.

Selena, who surprised her fans by having a tattoo on her back identical to that of her friend, the model Cara delevingne, is taking a vacation, after having a busy schedule throughout 2021, which included being the host of the VAX LIVE event, where it is said that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They strengthened the meeting that led them to resume their romance.

Gomez, who celebrated her 29th birthday last summer, is, despite her fame, a discreet woman who, at times, prefers not to go into extreme detail about what she does in her daily life, hence some of her fans were surprised to realize this secret of the beginning of the year that Selena had well kept.

And it is that the actress and singer had not given any clue of her vacations, because to celebrate 2022 she posted a very wintry photograph, in which she wrote, “Happy New Year, people. I remind you to take care of each other and start the year off right. God bless you, I hope you all have a great holiday. I love them”.

However, Theresa, her friend, revealed through this album that Selena is in Caribbean mode, in the company of her loved ones, including her little sister Gracie, only eight years old. Mingus surprised by writing, “Celebration in the sun.”

And, although this phrase may say little, once you begin to follow your photo album you discover, in addition to sensual images in a tiny bikini of Theresa, exclusive images of Selena vacationing.

Selena Gomez with her sister Graice, on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Caribbean. Therea Mingus / Instagram

Gomez, who recently confronted a TikTok user who dared to joke about his kidney transplant, preferred a outfit much more casual than Mingus, who has also served as his assistant. The star wore beachwear and hid her face under a cap and dark glasses, according to a photograph in which she is hugging her little sister.

Apparently before starting her 2022 commitments, Selena Gomez is gaining momentum, after the premiere last August of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, where the beautiful Latin star plays Mabel, a young detective spirit.

!Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: Selena Gomez received tremendous scolding from Gracie, her little sister, for her skills on TikTok