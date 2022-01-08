See how big the children of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are

It seems like yesterday that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcomed their first baby. But time flies by and now Isabelle is four years old, while her little brother, Dimitri, is already two.

The couple has always been very reserved when it comes to their personal life, especially with their children. This is why we very rarely see little Isabelle and Dimitri.

However, Mila and Ashton appear to consider it time to stop hiding their babies, which is why the four of them have been seen enjoying family walks on the streets of Hollywood lately.

We are impressed with how much Isabelle and Dimitri have grown and how similar they are to their parents. Who do you think they are most like? Mila or Ashton?

Perhaps it is too early to think about the future of the Kutchers, but without a doubt these two little ones have everything to make their way into the world of celebrities.

Of course, they will have to work for it, because their parents have decided that they will not allow them to grow up at the expense of their fame at the risk of not giving value to things.

“We are not going to leave you any money. When the time approaches, we will donate everything we have to charitable causes… Of course, when they grow up and want to start a business, I will invest in it as long as there is a good plan behind it. But we do not want them to be left to wait for an inheritance. ” Kutcher explained a few years ago in an interview with Dax Shepard