sci-fi cliches that go nowhere

Mother / Android, by Mattson Tomlin for Netflix, sees the future as a tragedy waiting to explode. And the premise would be valid, unless again the director makes the same mistake as with the script of Project Power, also from Netflix. That of almost negligently neglecting their characters. As the premise of a future besieged by a rebellion of artificial intelligence is shown, the faces that should narrate the horror are blurred.

They do, as the film wanes in interest, intelligence, and wit to become another generic dystopia. For Tomlin, it seems of considerable interest to relate the idea about the end of the world as we know it, from the immediate consequences. And the big problem of Mother / Android is that he ends up debating those ideas in the middle of a show without depth that does not delve into its most important aspects.

That’s despite actress Chloë Grace Moretz delivering a solid, comedic performance amid a chaotic setting. But the problem is that the script is unable to establish tension or a credible atmosphere. Georgia, Moretz’s character, bears a more than disturbing resemblance to Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott, the visible face of duology A place in silence.

But while Blunt manages to use context to display credible, intense, and at times overwhelming emotion, Moretz wrestles with inconsistencies in the plot. Mother / Android it fails to trace the central idea of ​​showing and relating what happens, while exploring its characters. In fact, the vast majority of them seem like excuses for explosions, spin shots, and in the end, predictable script tricks.

Mother / Android, a journey to nowhere

If something is missing in Mother / Android it is the sense of purpose. This, despite the fact that Georgia, pregnant and about to give birth, could be the center of a legitimate urgency. The character tries to escape with her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) from an apocalypse of catastrophic dimensions. But the crude script, also signed by Tomlin, barely cuts through the most notorious clichés of science fiction. Without soul, brilliance, or coherence, what could be a harrowing journey turns into an obstacle course to nowhere.

The argument seems unable to analyze the central idea– the rebellion of artificial intelligence – and use what that might mean to your advantage. After all, in his opening scene he makes it clear that robots – a mix of bondage with high-tech assistants – are a part of human life.

But how bad are they? What happened in the interval between the first film section and the outbreak of the conflict ?; The film is not very clear about where to direct its efforts. Y the mess is so clear, that when the story uses Georgia’s pregnancy to tell time, it cannot delve into the setting. The film There is something incomplete about it, built in haste, but especially about emphasizing the wrong places.

By its second installment and when the script attempts a seemingly surprising twist, the film lost all its force. Especially because it tries to replicate the power and the terrifying of other films, in which the extermination scenario changes rapidly. Without a concrete piece to lean on, Mother / Android ends up being an unfortunate mix of tones and lows. And at best, a refresher on much better references to the AI ​​trope in absentia. Perhaps, its only place of interest.