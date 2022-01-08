Santiago Solari went crazy in Puebla vs America

The coach of América, Santiago Solari, entered the field and began to yell at the referee, which is why he was expelled

With the game controlled, after the goal of Salvador Reyes At 10 seconds, the fastest in the history of short tournaments, America beat Puebla 1-0 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

In a play, where Roger Martínez ended up on the floor and kicked a rival, the referee admonished Azulcrema, that was when Santiago Solari he entered the field running and screaming, which cost him his expulsion.

Solari could be suspended up to six games

In accordance with article 31 subsection K: “Entering the field of play or court, without prior authorization from the referee 1 to 6 suspension matches and a fine of 18 to 450 minimum wages“Says the league regulations.

Roger Martínez was also expelled

The eagles striker, after receiving his first yellow card for said play, was sent off when he saw the second preventive card minutes later. It was another fault, for which the red one won.

