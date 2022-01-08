Santiago Solari lost his head and was expelled for taking the field to claim

The América coach saw the red card for strong claims to the whistler and minutes later Roger Martínez was also expelled

The Argentine coach Santiago Solari he lost his papers in the meeting of the America against Puebla when entering the field to claim the referee Oscar Mejia.

Santiago Solari, expelled in Puebla. Imago7

In the half hour of play the helmsman entered the field of play to claim the card he was going to receive Roger Martinez for the foul to Maximiliano Araujo.



The strategist screamed, clapped his hands and the whistler did not hesitate to take the card from him, which caused even more the annoyance of the technician who did not stop shouting the referee’s decision.

Santiago Solari has been characterized in its passage through the MX League for his calm character and his statements without controversy. However, this Friday the strategist showed a face that had not been seen in his passage through national football.

Solari’s coaching staff still came in to claim the card from the former Real Madrid coach, but it was the South American strategist who only saw the red card.

In addition to the red card to Santiago Solari, Roger Martinez He was booked for the second time at minute 35, which caused the feathered team to stay with 10 elements on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.