Santiago Solari does not want him in America and now he will play with Edinson Cavani

The America player who will play alongside Edinson Cavani

January 07, 2022 19:50

Since the arrival of Santiago Solari at America one of the players who lost ownership was Sebastian Cáceres, Uruguayan defense that came from the hand of Miguel Herrera. Now the young defender would have the opportunity of his life knowing that he will be next to Edinson cavani.

Coach Diego AlonsoNow, as a strategist for the Uruguayan team, he has decided to separate 50 players for the next round of playoffs, 23 players will be chosen from this group, one of the novelties is Sebastian Cáceres.

The player of the America, despite not having minutes in the Nest receives the confidence of Diego Alonso who knows him from his time as a coach in Liga MX. Other players who are contemplated are Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez and Jonathan Rodríguez.

What chances does Sebastián Cáceres have of making his debut in the Uruguayan team?

The central defender could join the final list after the Uruguayan team went through several defensive errors in the previous days. Diego Alonso He assured that he will not see names but performance when it comes to citing the players, which is why Sebastian Cáceres you can win that space.

