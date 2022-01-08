Ryan Gosling won’t forgive ‘Avatar’ for using Papyrus font – movie news

The actor has participated in the last program of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and has left great moments.

SNL

Ryan Gosling has been the guest of the first episode of the new season of Saturday night Live and he has done it in style. Besides parodying La la land Along with Emma Stone, the actor has starred in a sketch about Avatar, in which he assures that he does not forgive James Cameron for using the Papyrus font in the film’s logo.

In the hilarious video, Gosling plays a character obsessed with the fact that such an unpopular font – for which there are even anti-Papyrus blogs – is used in such a well-known product: “I forgot for years, but then I remembered that Avatar, the huge international blockbuster, used Papyrus in their logo “.

The ‘sketch’ has been so successful that it has reached the ears of the creator of the font, Chris Costello. How could it be otherwise, Costello has defended that the letter is well designed, although he knows that it has been abused. “I really believe – and, again, I take the opportunity to apologize to my brother and sister who are graphic designers, I am too and I am an illustrator- which is a well designed and well thought out font“.

“When I got up this morning my email was full. A lot of people were saying to me ‘Did you see the SNL? ‘ I looked at him and my wife and I were laughing. We could not stop laughing. It is one of the best houses I have seen, “the designer told CBS.