Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes take care of the privacy of their life as a couple and as parents: history

Hollywood is the perfect setting for love stories and not just on the big screen, but in real life too.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are the best example of this, as they both met in 2011 while filming the movie. The place beyond the pines.

They have not parted since then, although due to their ultra-low-key lifestyle very little is known about this celebrity couple and they have one big reason for being this way! Keep reading to know it.

Photos of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes together are very rare

The paparazzi have been the only lucky ones to take photos of the couple, as celebrities do not usually appear in public together.

Not even when the actor won the Golden Globe in 2016 for his performance in La La Land and much less during the Oscars of the same year when he was nominated for “Best Actor.”

Neither of them boasts their love on social networks, since Ryan does not have accounts and Eva only used Instagram to promote herself until she decided to delete all her content.

Nor do they show their daughters in public, as other celebrities prefer to keep the identity of their offspring private.

Curiously, some Internet users claimed this initiative from the actress via Instagram and she herself was in charge of clarifying the reason why she is so hermetic with her family.

″ I have always had a limit when it comes to my boy and my daughters. I will talk about them, of course, with limits, but I will not post pictures of our daily life. And since my daughters are still so young and do not understand what it really means for them to share their image, I do not have their consent. So I will not publish their image until they are old enough to give me that consent. “

Ryan Gosling agrees to protect his daughters from the dark side of fame

In an interview with the magazine British GQ, the actor made it clear that he also does not like exposing his daughters to the spotlight. Interestingly, he started his career as a 13-year-old boy, so he is aware of the dark side of being famous.

During the conversation with the print media, Ryan commented that his girls, Esmeralda and Amanda, have no idea that their parents are celebrities.

He even admitted that because of their age, 7 and 5, they still cannot distinguish fiction from reality.

Also, several movies in which he and his wife act are not suitable for minors, so it will be a good time for his daughters to see and understand their parents’ talents.

Of course that does not matter to the actor, because in 2015 during his interview with People He confessed that being a parent is great for him.

“It sounds so cliché, but I never knew that life could be so much fun and so great. It is heaven. It is like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels ”.

What do you think of the initiative taken by Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes? Leave us your comment about it.

