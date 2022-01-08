The Xbox Game Pass catalog is one of Microsoft’s great strongholds, especially due to the constant entry of high-quality titles to the service, as has happened this first week of 2022 with the arrival of games such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition or the return of the fantastic Outer Wilds.

Now, rumors have soared about the possible arrival of other titles to the service. Specifically, many users have started theorize about the arrival of Warner Bros games on Xbox Game Pass, due to the last interaction you have made with the the company’s official Twitter account.

Rumors soar about the possible arrival of Warner Bros games on Xbox Game Pass

In a thread where the Xbox account made an image about what they called video games, the Xbox Game Pass account responded with the same. However, theories have started to emerge when the Warner Bros. Games account has mentioned the commentary of the Game Pass account, instead of the Xbox one, as all official accounts have done.

As we discussed, this has triggered rumors about the ability to view Warner Bros games on Xbox Game Pass. There are already quite a number of company titles on the service today, and after the buyout rumors that occurred a couple of years ago, there is a chance that both Warner and Microsoft will reach an agreement in the future.

However, this is still mere theories about what could happen, so we will have to wait to see if in the future there is an agreement like the one mentioned or if everything will come to nothing.