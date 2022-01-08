Roger Martínez apologizes after unusual expulsion with Santiago Solari in his debut against Puebla

In less than five minutes the Colombian forward Roger Martínez was sent off in his debut for América de México in the first half of the game in which the Eagles they visited Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc stadium on the night of Friday, January 7, 2022.

The first yellow card for the Cartagena came at minute 32 of the commitment in a ball divided between Martínez and Maximiliano Araújo. The Colombian tried to cover the ball with his body very close to the band where the technical bodies of both teams were, and after losing control of the ball he kicked the Uruguayan midfielder in the leg. The referee Óscar Mejía García immediately put his hand in his pocket to take out the respective card and at that moment the fury of the Argentine coach Santiago Solari became evident when he invaded the field of play to protest the foul.

Solari came out to claim the central commitment and was expelled, while Roger – unhappy with the judge’s decision – he denied after receiving the yellow card. Martinez’s second card came at minute 34 after a stomp that few noticed about defender Juan Pablo Segovia.

While the Argentine Segovia writhed on the ground in pain in his foot, the referee reviewed the play and chose to take the second card and proceed to send Martinez off. Before the end of the first part (when America was winning by the smallest difference), Puebla woke up and thanks to Maximiliano Araújo he tied the commitment by beating goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a right hand from the right wing inside the Americanist area.

In the second half no squad could hurt themselves and the end of the commitment was decreed in Puebla with a result of 1-1.

After the party’s spirits were lowered, Roger Martínez offered a public apology from his Twitter account, for leaving his team with one less and not being able to contribute in attack to win in the debut of the 2022 Clausura Tournament:

SORRY … for the expulsion, but I am very proud of my teammates for the eggs, the effort and the great sacrifice. Against everything and whoever we are going to face death with this team

Roger Martínez apologizes for the child expulsion in less than 5 minutes against Puebla by Liga MX / (Twitter: @ rogermartinezt9)

Given this, there were more criticisms than good comments from the azulcremas fans, and it is that those who sent him encouragement and confirmed his confidence were counted, compared to those who were upset by the few results he has given with the capital team.

No one, as far as I can remember, has been given so many opportunities. The market inflated you and we paid the penance. Out of 10 games we get a good one and you are not in the important ones. You need to feel that shirt

A pardon is not enough, Roger. We as fans do not deserve to see these attitudes. More concentration on your part and we will all leave happy. Goodnight

However, curiously, Pável Pardo, former figure of America, gave “I like” to Roger’s apology as a way of recognizing that the Colombian was wrong and that he may have more opportunities in the scheme of Santiago Solari, who also He was dislodged after declaring that his football principles are governed by the philosophy of the game of Real Madrid with the values ​​of effort, improvement, patience and perseverance.

The technical assistant of America, Gilberto Adame, spoke at a post-match press conference on the mistakes made by coach Solari and striker Martínez. Adame acknowledged that Solari is a “gentleman”, but that this time he showed his impotence due to the constant fouls committed against Roger and that are not usually sanctioned.

He implied that this time the Cartagena suffered the provocation of the Uruguayan and the scorer for Puebla, Maximiliano Araújo:

