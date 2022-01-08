Roberto Osuna and Fernando Flores put Charros up

Roberto Osuna with great relief to sign up the game livestock Y Fernando Flores placeholder image with home run they silenced the Sultans of Monterrey at game 3 of the semifinals of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and put the Charros from Jalisco.

Result

Roberto Osuna

He came with the game tied at five (5) races and with a great relief throwing over one inning and 40 pitches was the winning pitcher.

Fernando Flores placeholder image

Serie

2-1 in favor of Charros.

Game 4

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Monterrey.

