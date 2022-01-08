Roberto Osuna and Fernando Flores put Charros up

Roberto Osuna with great relief to sign up the game livestock Y Fernando Flores placeholder image with home run they silenced the Sultans of Monterrey at game 3 of the semifinals of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and put the Charros from Jalisco.

Result

In extrainnings the Charros are ahead in the series 🐴 PG: Roberto Osuna

PS: Nathanael Santiago pic.twitter.com/vWN0wyF1lG – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 8, 2022

Roberto Osuna

He came with the game tied at five (5) races and with a great relief throwing over one inning and 40 pitches was the winning pitcher.

VICTORY TO THE JALISCO STYLE! 🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠@ RobertoOsuna1🐴🔥 hung zero in 1⃣1⃣🔽 and with that we got the 2nd win in the series.#LAMPxSky #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/MdZrcBdCSz – Charros from Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) January 8, 2022

IT IS FAJA OSUNA AND THE VICTORY IS JALISCIENSE! 🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴

Jalisco triumph and we take advantage in the semifinals.#Charros🤠 6-5 ⛰#Sultans#AllAreCharros⚾💙💛 pic.twitter.com/kXTd2waCzv – Charros from Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) January 8, 2022

Fernando Flores placeholder image

PURE MAZE CARAJOOOOO! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Homerun🚀 LÉPERO by Fernando Flores🐴 for the RF and we take advantage, LET’S GO, JALISCO! 🤠#LAMPxSky #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/NcSTcsAPBy – Charros from Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) January 8, 2022

Serie

2-1 in favor of Charros.

Game 4

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Monterrey.

