‘Reminiscence’: Hugh Jackman returns with a futuristic puzzle

The movie billboard is gaining momentum, despite the unfair cut in capacity in theaters while on a plane, or in the subway, there is no problem with the distances between individuals and we can travel close to unknown people. A hard blow to culture. Luckily, commercial premieres that seek to attract the general public are gaining air in the traditional exhibition circuit, as is the case of ‘Reminiscence’, the return of Hugh Jackman to the big screen after a few years without excessive prominence, except for the excellent ‘The scam (Bad Education)’, premiered directly in streaming on HBO.

Four years after the twilight ‘Logan’ the popular actor is placed under the orders of the newcomer Lisa Joy, director and screenwriter, to develop a role of private investigator with classic airs in a futuristic plot that does not invent anything but shakes off the complexes and it works like clockwork once the puzzle rules are accepted. Old-fashioned film noir disguised as science fiction for the enjoyment of the average viewer. An exultant Rebecca Ferguson, whom we will soon see in the highly anticipated version of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ – how well she is in ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ -, injects romance and mystery into the plot co-interpreted by Thandiwe Newton ( ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’), Cliff Curtis (‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’), Marina de Tavira (‘Roma’), Daniel Wu (‘Warcraft: The Origin’), Mojean Aria (‘ See «’), Brett Cullen (‘ Joker ‘), Natalie Martinez (‘ No truce ‘), Angela Sarafyan (‘ Westworld ‘) and Nico Parker (‘ Dumbo ‘).

Jackman’s countenance infuses charisma into a multi-water protagonist who is dedicated to recovering the memories of his clients. Settled on the shores of the Miami coast, largely eaten by the immense sea, its existence undergoes an upset in the aesthetic flooded city when the character embodied with magnetism by Ferguson burst onto the scene. She searches for a lost object and sows a seed of uncertainty and passion in the seasoned achiever, leading to a dark emotional journey involving a conspiracy. Joy comes from serving as a producer on the fantastic series ‘Westworld’, which shows in the production design.

In fact, both projects share the director of photography, a careful Paul Cameron, and another member of the essential technical team. The density of the story can be reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s cinema, forcibly confused. Diving into memory is a hackneyed resource in the genre that requires the viewer’s complicity for its greater enjoyment or indigestion. Most interesting, the idea of ​​nostalgia as a way of life, although the juicy concept is barely squeezed out. Looking back as the ideal escape valve to escape an uncomfortable reality. The past as an addiction.