Red, the new Pixar movie set to music by Billie Eilish and with references to the Backstreet Boys

In March of this year it will be released Red, the new animated film from Disney Pixar which is about a teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda every time she gets excited. Inside the musicalization There are two well-known bands from the early 2000s and Billie Eilish participates.

Directed by Chinese-Canadian Domee Shi, the film stars Mei Lee, a thirteen-year-old girl that, in addition to the changes experienced by any adolescent her age, every time he gets too excited or stressed he turns into a big red panda in increasingly recurring moments. In addition, she has to deal with the overprotection of her mother, who never leaves her alone and sins of being a bit authoritarian.

The protagonist is a fan of a band in the style of the Back Street Boys, and the music of that band was written by Billie Eilish. Also, a song by NSYNC is playing in the trailer.

The film is set in the early 2000s, and the protagonist and her friends are obsessed with a band called 4 * Town, a sort of Backstreet Boys representation. In this sense, the songs in the band’s repertoire were written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, so there are huge expectations around the quality of the soundtrack.

Also, in the trailer, the theme that sounds the most in the background is “It’s Gonna Be Me”, a single from Nsync which was part of his album No Strings Attached (2000).