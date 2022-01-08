Reconciliation in sight? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walk through Miami together – El Financiero

In November last year Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprisingly announced their breakup, but in the first days of 2022 they were seen together on a walk in a park in Miami accompanied by his tarzan dog, a Golden Retriever that they introduced to their followers in 2020.

Although it is not known if their departure was part of a reconciliation or only as a gesture of love towards the puppy, because neither has expressed themselves about it, what was clear is that they maintain a friendship relationship, as they said in the statement in set with which they ended their love.

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will remain best friends”, They explained at the time.

In this way, both Cabello and Mendes showed relaxed and even smiling through the streets of Miami this ThursdayTarzan, followed by his owners, was leading the way. While the interpreter of It’ll be ok she held the strap, she did the same with a bag. Previously, Shawn had been seen on the beach in that city taking a little sun.

In a past interview with the program Time to walk, Cabello pointed to his mental health problems and her anxiety as one of the reasons that led her to end her two-year romance with the Canadian because she was feeling exhausted.

“I felt very unstable during the quarantine. I would break down crying at least once a day. I was left alone with my anxiety and my mind. That was interfering with my relationship. It got in the way of my friends, my time at home ”, said who assured that the therapies, meditation, exercise and a change in her diet helped her overcome it.

If you want to see the photos of the walk of the singers of Miss, you can do it through TMZ.