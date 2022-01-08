realme confirms that its flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will arrive in Latin America in 2022

It’s official, the realme GT 2 Pro 5G will arrive in Mexico. realme has confirmed that your current flagship, recently presented in China, will arrive in Mexico and Latin America in this 2022 that is just beginning.

That confirmation is important because the realme GT 2 Pro will be the first flagship that will really bring me to Mexico, and other countries in the Latin region.

realme GT 2 Pro 5G in Mexico, coming soon

In 2021 the realme GT Master Edition arrived in Mexico, a smartphone with interesting technical characteristics and price, but which remained as an option in the upper-middle range. So, with the arrival of the realme GT 2 Pro 5G, finally Realme will compete at the top of the Mexican market.





realme confirms that your current flagship will arrive in Mexico, but does not share an exact date. However, it will most likely be during the first quarter of 2022, just to compete with the next flagship launches from companies like Samsung.

Along with Mexico, the realme GT 2 Pro is likely to reach Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Bolivia, the other Latin American countries where the company has an official presence.





Finally, a brief review. The realme GT 2 Pro 5G is the flagship “more premium” of the company so far, with design inspired by paper. On a technical level, the GT 2 Pro is also one of the first smartphones to carry the Snapdragon8 Gen 1, and it is the world’s first smartphone with a 150 ° ultra-wide-angle fisheye camera.

It is accompanied by a younger brother, the realme GT 2, a tuning of the flagship last year with the renewed current design, but of that model there is no confirmation on whether it will reach Mexico and Latin America.