Ranking of Netflix Argentina: from Coffee with the aroma of a woman to Rebelde, the 10 most viewed series and movies this January 8

Netflix is the platform of streaming most used in Argentina, with 4.5 million active users who visit its catalog every day. The offer of titles is constantly renewed: every week new features are introduced that tempt users. For this reason, the top 10 most viewed series and movies in our country it changes almost daily. East 8 from January, The culebron woman-fragranced coffee remains in first place, while the action series Cobra Kai, the second season of The queen of flow and the movie Stay close they continue to be well positioned.

Here is a review of the productions that lead the ranking on Netflix Argentina.

1. Woman-scented coffee

First season of the reversal of this typical soap opera produced by the Colombian industry, factory of innumerable hits of the genre. The story, shot this year, tells the romance between a coffee picker and a young man from the aristocracy who is not accepted by his family. William Levy, Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos are the protagonists of this great exponent of the world of found loves. | See woman-fragranced coffee

2. The queen of flow

The love-hate relationship between Yeimy and Charly is rekindled in the second season of this series produced in Colombia. Charly gets out of jail and begins to harass Yeimy, who will be greatly affected. In this new installment, unpublished musical themes were incorporated and part of the cast was renewed. One of the curiosities of the new episodes is the presence of the Argentine actor Marcelo Dos Santos, who joins the cast headed by Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres. | See The queen of flow

3. Cobra Kai

The fourth season The series premiered on December 31, 2021. Cobra Kai occurs 30 years later of the 1984 All Valley Karate Championship, and is the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In the new installment, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang “dojos” team up to defeat Cobra Kai in the legendary tournament for under 18s. Whoever loses will have to hang up their gi. | See Cobra Kai

4. Stay close

Based on the novel Stay close from Harlan coben, this thriller dives into the history of a mother who sees her past reappear upon the arrival of a woman. When his life seemed to be calm, the pains of yesterday will begin to haunt her. Stars: Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, and James Nesbitt. | See Stay close

5. Rebel

Based on the history of the Argentine soap opera Rebel way, Mexico had its original version released in 2004. Now, Netflix recovers that successful idea and, With Mexican production, relive the adventures of the young students of the Elite Way School. Stars: Azul Guaita, Franco Masini and Sergio Mayer Mori. | See Rebel

This Colombian soap opera had 188 episodes, cast between 2003 and 2004. It was written by Julio Jimenez, produced by RTI Colombia in conjunction with the Telemundo network and with the participation of the company Caracol TV. It is based on the 1994 novel The still waters, also written by Jiménez and produced by RTI, broadcast by Canal Uno. Despite not being a premiere, it was incorporated into the platform and captivated the audience again, almost 20 years later. | See Passion of Hawks

7. Emily in Paris

The second season of the series finds its protagonist before the new job challenges, but, above all, in search of specify your emotional life, something that will be complex for her since the man she fell in love with seems to have other plans. With the setting of a splendid Paris, the tone series Light premieres ten new episodes, always starring the charismatic Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper. | See Emily in Paris

8. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky is a young astronomy student who, together with her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, carry out an incredible and frightening find: a comet is orbiting in the solar system. This implies a great risk to life on Earthas it heads towards her. Alarmed, they decide to take the information to the authorities, but no one acknowledges receipt. For this reason, together with Dr. Oglethorpe, they embark on a media tour to raise awareness about the end of the world. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. | See Don’t look up

9. The wasteland

The film is part of the purest horror genre with a suffocating atmosphere. This Spanish production, directed by David casademunt, is set in a rural area isolated from civility. There, a hermit family will see their peace endangered by the arrival of an evil creature that will put emotional ties in tension. Protagonists: Irma Cuesta Y Roberto Alamo. | See The moor

10. The Witcher

The series that tells the story of Geralt of Rivia it premiered its second season and was immediately successful. Fiction based on the books by Andrej Sapowski shows the adventures of a monster hunter sorcerer who is involved in a conflict between two powers: the Nilfgaardian Empire and the Northern Kingdoms. | See The witcher