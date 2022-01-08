Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, January 7

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will embark on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team that plays against the one of the guards.

3. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

Four. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

5. The Town: City of Thieves

More than 300 robberies occur in Boston each year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has produced more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, although he is not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug did have a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal tracks. But instead, he became the leader of a group of relentless bank robbers who pride themselves on getting what they want clean. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy to achieve it.

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a full-day visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by him eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his team of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

7. Robbery in the church

Two criminals try to rob a church. As they carry out their plan, they must take everyone within the church hostage who will slowly show them the mistakes made in their lives.

8. The Lost Daughter

A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to grapple with issues from her past and her first motherhood.

9. Shoujo-tachi wa Kouya wo Mezasu

Shoujo-tachi wa Kouya wo Mezasu is a series about finding oneself and a direction in life .. no matter how far out of the ordinary it might be. Buntarou Hojo is a high school student who has a talent for writing, but no real direction in life or plans for the future. His classmate, Sayuki Kuroda realizes his talent, decides to help him find a way to use it properly by enlisting in his bishoujo game development group. When Buntarou is cornered in the men’s room at school by Sayuki, he is shocked when asked about what he thinks is a date and even more shocked when he finds out that it is not a date, but a job interview. Reluctantly agree, the two of them start recruiting other members of their team, but will they learn more about the creation of the game, or life itself along the way?

10. Dark Shadows

In 1752, the Collins and their son Bárnabas set sail from Liverpool for America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that weighs on their family. Over the years, Bárnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking the heart of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green). She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Bárnabas manages to emerge from his grave and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991.

