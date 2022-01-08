Rakitic says elimination is a hard blow for Sevilla

The croatian Ivan Rakitic, Croatian player of Sevilla, admitted after being eliminated from the Champions League losing in Salzburg, which is “a very hard blow” for the Sevillian team, which in their opinion deserved more in the competition.

“It is a very hard blow, a shame because I think the team deserved more but once again it shows that mistakes are not allowed in the Champions League,” the midfielder told Movistar.

A blurred Seville fell 1-0 to a vertiginous Salzburg and says goodbye to the Champions League. The “red bulls” become the first Austrian team to reach the eighth of the top continental competition and much of the credit goes to their two forwards: Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor.

A goal from Noah Okafor in the 50th minute eliminated the Andalusian team, who needed victory to pass and remained in third position in group G, behind Salzburg.

Rakitic He acknowledged that what happened this Wednesday “hurts a lot” because, in his opinion, Sevilla has a team “to continue fighting” in the highest continental competition.

“Now we have to get up very quickly because we have very important games in the next few days and we have to leave this behind and move forward,” he added Rakitic.

Of the match against Salzburg, last in the Champions League group stage, he explained that they did “a lot of good things” until minute 50, squeezing the rival and having some chances, but the Austrian team’s goal “broke their rhythm” and then the expulsion of Joan Jordan “didn’t help.”

At least, he stressed that the Andalusian team “did not lower their arms” and tried until the end. “From this we have to learn quickly and we have no choice but to get up,” he concluded.