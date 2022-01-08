Pumas UNAM warning for subscribers against the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

The Pumas UNAM board of directors issued a statement that will be of interest to the subscribers, in front of the debut of the Tournament Grita México C22 of Liga MX.

Pumas UNAM receive Deportivo Toluca this Monday, January 10 from 9:00 p.m. CDMX in the University Olympic Stadium, in a duel corresponding to the first day of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament than Liga MX had to postpone due to the number of cases of Covid-19 that struck both biases.

This was reported by the body that governs Mexican soccer through social networks: “In follow-up to the attention to the COVID cases reported yesterday, the MX LEAGUE informs that according to what the Health Protocol indicates, 72 hours after his match the process of applying tests was completed in the University Clubs Y Toluca corresponding to Day 1 of the # GritaMéxicoC22 “tournament.

And in line with the new outbreak that is occurring worldwide with the variant of the Omicron virus, the directive of the National University Club made an announcement for the institution’s subscribers, in front of the distribution of their locations in the University Olympic Stadium for him Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League.

“We deeply appreciate the support they gave us last tournament Scream Mexico A21 and we wish you a great year 2022. We want to inform you that, due to the instability derived from the new wave of COVID-19 worldwide, there will be no sale of tickets as a preventive measure against possible cuts in capacity or closures in public shows “, began the statement released in Twitter.

Also, always pointing the message towards the fans of the Auriazuladded: “Therefore, the regular sale of tickets per game is at your disposal so that we continue to meet at our house, the University Olympic Stadium. See you at the stadium. National University Club“.